Burna Boy surprised his close friend King Manny with a brand-new Lamborghini worth N800 million

The gift came after King Manny’s Tesla Cybertruck was wrecked in an accident recently

Fans hailed Burna for his loyalty, but recall a past controversy involving an unfulfilled promise

Grammy-winning superstar Burna Boy recently gifted his longtime best friend, King Manny, a brand-new Lamborghini reportedly worth around N800 million.

According to multiple videos shared online, the extravagant gift came shortly after King Manny’s Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a crash. In a grand gesture of friendship, Burna surprised his friend with the replacement ride.

The move has since drawn praise from fans who see it as proof that Burna Boy’s loyalty to his close circle runs deep.

While many celebrated Burna Boy’s generosity, others pointed out the timing of the gift.

The gesture came months after socialite Sophia Egbueje claimed in a leaked audio that the “Last Last” crooner had promised her a Lamborghini but never fulfilled the pledge.

Fans react to Burna Boy's gesture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@001Xtasy:

“Burna no just preach loyalty he lives it ! When you reach that level where your success becomes a blessing to your friends, that’s real wealth. Big lesson here: keep good people around, and watch how blessings multiply.

@astroboyphoton

"Bro human beings are living extremely different realities I hope I experience this type of friendship one day,my own friends got me addicted to drugs and even after I stopped and cut them off them go still dey buzz me make I borrow them money 5k,10k I make mistakes gan 4 dis life"

@Ibarak84:

"I said artist with a future know social responsibility,fans can’t always be ATM machines"

@obie2cute:

"Low quality. What does this have to do with Nigerian stories. Tf is wrong with you people?"

@simonkp:

"It's always good to see friends looking out for each other, especially during unexpected events like a vehicle accident. The Cybertruck is built strong, and it’s interesting how these situations can sometimes open doors for new ventures. It just shows how connections and smart moves can play out."

@king_jaydave:

"Na y dem carry camera and ring light take film am .. he for kukuma make it a movie series on Netflix make we for knw say he buy him frnd 2nd car"

@hcdessy52848:

"Naija Musician dey vex ooo, no be this same country I follow come with burna, make e come bless me ajeh, king Manny no get two head ooo"

Burna Boy is regarded as one of Nigeria's singers. Photos: @burnaboygram/IG.

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest gives Burna Boy new name

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest stirred up controversy after giving his arch-enemy, Burna Boy, a new name.

The hospitality entrepreneur had traveled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with his close friend, Davido, to perform at the latter's concert.

After his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest expressed his excitement, saying he had performed at a stadium and that the people of Akwa Ibom knew his music, "dem sabi my gbedu."

Source: Legit.ng