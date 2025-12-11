Nigerian singer Davido commented on the Adeleke family’s possible focus on business amid election speculations

Governor Ademola Adeleke confirmed as the Accord Party candidate for the 2026 Osun election

Nigerians speculated online about political twists, and Davido’s witty response sparks chatter

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has hinted that the Adeleke family may turn their focus back to their business empire if Osun governor Ademola Adeleke loses his reelection in 2026.

The singer’s comments came as online discussions surged about the potential outcome of Governor Adeleke’s political journey under the Accord Party.

An X user Whemimor speculated about a possible future musical endorsement: “If e lose na Davido go compose song for APC during 2027 campaign.”

Davido hints at the Adeleke family’s possible focus on business amid election speculations. Photos: Davido, Ademola Adeleke.

Reacting to Whemimor’s tweet, Davido playfully suggested:

“Or we can just go back to our multi-billion dollar company …”

Adeleke wins Accord Party's nomination

The remark comes shortly after Governor Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of the Accord Party for the 2026 Osun State election.

Adeleke won the party’s primary election with 145 votes, narrowly defeating other aspirants.

Announcing the result, Abdulazeez Salaudeen, Secretary of the Accord Party electoral committee, confirmed that five votes were voided but emphasized the transparency of the process.

He stated:

“The electoral committee has delivered on its mandate. After voting and counting, witnessed by the agents of the candidate and the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, having the highest number of votes, I declare Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the primary."

See the conversation here:

Fans react to Davido's comments

@godlinetrend247 wrote

"Idolo why is everything about you always money money money I’ve never seen wizkid talk about money hm Abi him no get the money too"

@unlcetalkytalky noted:

"Some people back up plan na to pour water inside stew wey remain to chop rice. And then there's people like davido. This life just get as e be bro."

@usok_id shared

"Any small thing you go carry bazooka come knife fight idolo… Oya ask for my aza make my account sef receive ADELEKE money"

@Julian_1869 commented:

"Small opinion u don rush mention money, na here we de RaT hush gov mak e shut up o ...... She fall senior man hand fo public ontop BILLION $ family asset"

@FireL0rdxx wrote:

"Exactly what I was telling my wife days ago. That Imole has nothing to loose if re-election didn’t work. Only Osun People go suffer. He will just go back sand continue enjoy cos the money too long."

Davido is the nephew of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. Photos: @davido/IG.

