Joseph Aloba appeared in Ricko Halah’s music video at a time when Mohbad was still unburied, drawing significant attention online

The video surfaced across social media platforms and quickly became a major topic in the Nigerian social media space

Fans reacted with anger, shock, sympathy, and mockery, linking the appearance to the unresolved burial and DNA issues

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Afrobeats star Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, appeared in Ricko Halah’s music video.

His appearance sparked heavy online reactions from fans who questioned his timing, as Mohbad remains unburied more than 2 years after his death.

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, features in Ricko Halah's Antidote music video Photo credit:@mohbad_dad/@rickohalah

Source: Instagram

The video was posted on TikTok by the Nigerian singer Ricko Halah to promote his new song "Antidote".

Soon after, attention shifted and ignited reactions as fans noticed Mohbad’s father making a cameo in the clip. He appeared beside the upcoming singer, Ricko Halah, in the music video.

At the time the video appeared, the late singer Mohbad had not been buried. Some social media users expressed anger over the timing, while others insisted the burial matter should come first.

Recall that Mohbad died in September 2023. More than 2 years after his death, a burial has not taken place. This lingering issue continues to attract public attention.

As the video gained more attention, some people claimed the clothes worn in the video looked familiar. A few users even suggested the outfit once belonged to Mohbad. This added more emotion to the discussions.

Legal Battles Over Mohbad’s Son Liam's DNA

Mohbad's burial delayed until DNA test on Liam is done Photo credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The video also came during an intense family and legal situation. This includes the ongoing paternity dispute involving Mohbad’s son, Liam.

On December 2, 2025, the court struck out Joseph Aloba’s demand to oversee the DNA process himself. The court ruled that the DNA would be taken under the supervision of a court-assigned welfare officer and sent to an approved overseas laboratory.

Earlier in September 2025, the Ikorodu Magistrate's Court gave an order that 2 DNA tests must be done. One test would take place in Nigeria, while the second test would be carried out abroad.

Joseph Aloba stated that Mohbad would not be buried yet. He said the burial can only happen after Liam’s paternity is fully confirmed.

Despite the public outcry, Joseph Aloba returned to music activities. His appearance in the video looked like a continuation of that path. He is known as a veteran gospel singer and also played a role in Mohbad’s early musical development.

In a past interview with Silverbird TV, he spoke about his grief. He said music helps him remember and cope with the loss of his son.

Watch the video here:

Fans React to the Music Video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@BOLUWATIFE said:

“Aye daddy mohbad ti taaaaa 😂😂😂😂😂”

@Abisola🌸 commented:

“He wanted his sons life so bad💔”

@Hersjice added:

“Baba don turn to content creator”

@QueenBee234 opined:

“You for no include this man ooo”

@OLA_DEE_GOLD_hub&spa_salon said:

“u guys should let this man be🙏🏻🙏🏻”

@o.oluwakehmi added:

“Eni to ku lo loose😂😂😂😂”

@Lizzy_july8💞 opined:

“First man wey never bury him son wey die over 2 years Dey help up coming artist”

@KENNYADAMS commented:

“Na he son die na papa dey trend 😂😂😂”

@AFRIFOODBYAJOKE said:

“Omo shame wear me mohbad cloth😭😭😩😂”

@Ollarh_Gooner commented:

“Agba influencer 😂😂😂😂”

Yomi Fabiyi Claims Video Proof in Mohbad Case

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi claimed to have a video allegedly showing how the late singer, Mohbad, was murdered.

He made the statement while calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the matter and ensure that justice is served.

According to Fabiyi, the video contains sensitive details that could help authorities uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death.

Source: Legit.ng