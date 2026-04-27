Super Eagles new goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has lost his starting spot at EFL Championship club Wrexham

Okonkwo has been an unused substitute for three consecutive matches as Wrexham chases a playoff spot

Head coach Phil Parkinson prefers former Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward over the Nigerian shotstopper

Super Eagles new goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has lost his starting berth at EFL Championship club Wrexham, in what will be a big concern for Eric Chelle.

FIFA confirmed Okonkwo’s switch from England to Nigeria recently, as Chelle gets another option to boost his goalkeeping department.

Eric Chelle in dilemma after Arthur Okonkwo loses starting spot at Wrexham. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo will compete for the top spot with free agent and former number one Stanley Nwabali and Udinese shotstopper Maduka Okoye.

The Super Eagles have four matches in May and June in the Unity Cup in London and high-profile friendly matches against Poland and Portugal.

Okonkwo loses spot at Wrexham

Chelle’s addition to his goalkeeper’s list has suffered a setback at his club after being an unused substitute for three consecutive league matches.

Okonkwo last played for Wrexham during their 2-0 loss to Birmingham and was dropped after three matches without a win, during which he conceded nine goals.

Head coach Phil Parkinson opted to go with the experience of former Premier League goalkeeper Danny Ward, who initially lost his place to Okonkwo due to injury.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the last time Okonkwo was benched for three straight games was the opening matches of the season, and he played 39 consecutive matches before he was dropped.

He kept 10 clean sheets in those matches and conceded a staggering 53 goals, with only five teams, two of which were relegated, conceding more than Wrexham this season.

Parkinson first dropped Okonkwo for the 2-0 win over Stoke City, when he described it as a decision to give him a rest, but has yet to reinstate him.

“Wardy was very unlucky at the start of the season when he got an injury that took a long time to get right,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated.

“Arthur came in and produced so many moments to win us points, but I felt the time was right to take him out of the team. He has played a lot of minutes in a new division.

Arthur Okonkwo loses starting spot at Wrexham to Danny Ward. Photo by Alex Burstow.

Source: Getty Images

“Wardy deserved the opportunity. He gave us a really experienced performance when we needed it.”

Wrexham must finish sixth on the Championship table with one match left to have a chance at the playoffs and a potential Premier League spot next season.

This decision will not sit well with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, who sees Okonkwo as a viable addition to his squad ahead of key matches, as current first choice Stanley Nwabali is without a club.

Ex-international warns Chelle

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi warned Eric Chelle not to invite Stanley Nwabali to the team until he finds another club.

Nwabali left Chippa United after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations without another offer on the table, raising serious questions from the Nigerian football fans.

Source: Legit.ng