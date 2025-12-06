Lt. Adam Muhammad Yerima married his partner Khadija in a quiet ceremony in Kaduna after weeks of online speculation about his personal life

The naval officer had earlier gone viral following his encounter with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a halted demolition operation

A video of the wedding showed an elder from the bride’s family offering prayers and urging Khadija to support her husband in his rising public profile

Lieutenant Adam Muhammad Yerima has stepped back into the public eye with a development far removed from the viral controversy that thrust him into national attention.

The naval officer, whose name dominated online conversations after his encounter with the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, quietly married his partner Khadija in Kaduna, drawing a fresh wave of reactions across social media.

Lt. Yerima becomes popular after his viral encounter with FCT Minister Wike.

Yerima became widely known after he blocked a demolition team led by the minister at a property linked to a retired General. He was said to have acted strictly on instructions.

The incident sparked heated debate and massive online interest, which later morphed into a flood of doctored photos and AI-generated videos portraying him in exaggerated and often fictional scenarios.

Public fascination with officer’s fame

For days, the young officer became an unexpected internet sensation. Numerous images surfaced showing him proposing to different women. Humorous videos circulated portraying him defeating well-known personalities or engaging the minister in imaginary combat.

The episode created a celebrity-like aura around him, even as he maintained silence while the online frenzy intensified.

The chatter began to fade before fresh images appeared last weekend showing Yerima and Khadija at what turned out to be their wedding, Daily Trust reported.

This time, the content was genuine.

The newlyweds stand beside family members after the marriage rites. Photo: @mc-raheena

Family sources said the ceremony was held discreetly in Kaduna with a small circle of guests present. The bride is from Zamfara State and is known by the family name Anka, although her exact surname could not be confirmed.

Wedding sparks renewed attention

MC Raheema, a popular northern entertainer, posted the photos with the message:

“Allahuma Barik my baby Khadijah married her fiancée, lieutenant A.M Yareema, congratulations to the newlyweds, Allah ya basu zamaman lfy”.

The post immediately gained traction. Within minutes, it had drawn tens of thousands of likes and widespread reposts. Some users initially dismissed it as another doctored upload until more verified clips began circulating.

One video showed Yerima standing with his wife at her family home shortly after the rites were completed. He appeared relaxed as an elderly relative of the bride prayed for the couple and offered guidance.

Lt. Yerima secretly marries after he attains fame due to his spat with the FCT Minister. Photo: @mc-raheena

Source: Instagram

The man urged Khadija to support her husband and uphold the values of her Zamfara heritage. He described Yerima as a public figure whose rising profile required a strong and dependable partner.

The relative prayed that the officer’s sudden fame would become a step toward greater progress for the young couple and their families. He asked God to grant the union peace and protect them as they begin their life together.

