Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has told Nigerians to get Baba Mohbad to bury the late singer after many months

In a lengthy and emotional post on social media, Mohbad’s widow explained why her father-in-law refused to bury the late singer

Wunmi’s cry for help from Nigerians to enable her late husband Mohbad to be buried got netizens sharing their thoughts

Singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has cried out for Nigerians to beg her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, to bury the late musician.

On March 12, 2025, Wunmi took to her Instagram page to share a lengthy note where she cried out over Mohbad’s corpse still in the morgue 18 months after his death.

Mohbad's widow begs Baba Mohbad to bury singer. Photos: @_c33why_ / IG @mohbad_dad / TikTok

Source: Instagram

Wunmi started her post by grieving her husband and opening up about 18 months of missing him and raising their son, Liam, alone. According to her, despite grieving, she is also crying out for something a wife should never beg for.

Mohbad’s widow then went on to tell Nigerians that she was appealing to them to help her beg Baba Mohbad to bury her husband. According to her, Mohbad’s dad isn’t keeping his son’s body in the morgue out of grief but is doing it because of the attention and money he has been getting from not moving forward with the situation.

Wunmi wrote:

“To the general public, l am pleading with you, help me ask my father-in-law to bury my husband.

There is no reason, no justification for why his body is still lying in the morgue after all this time. No reason why the man I vowed to love forever has been left in cold storage, denied the dignity of a final resting place.

My father-in-law is keeping him there out of love or grief. He is holding on because of the attention and money he continues to receive. He knows that once my husband is finally laid to rest, the public sympathy, the donations, the sudden fame he has found will disappear. He is dragging this on, not because he seeks justice, but because he benefits from my husband's death.”

Speaking further, Wunmi added that Baba Mohbad has also refused to let them do the DNA test he was pushing for because he doesn’t want a resolution and wants to continue getting financial aid from people. She wrote:

“He is also delaying the DNA test he demanded so loudly. He does not want the truth, he wants the conversation to continue because as long as it does, the money and support will keep coming.”

Mohbad’s widow ended the post with an emotional appeal for her late husband to be buried so that he could finally rest and Liam could have peace.

See her post below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow begs for singer to be buried

Wunmi’s emotional post about people begging Baba Mohbad to bury Mohbad quickly made the rounds on social media and it got netizens talking:

Nwasoka_ngozi said:

“I cried reading this, the amount of injustice in this world is so heart breaking.”

Ezugbor_joan said:

“Please move on with your life. It’s his son, he can keep him forever. You have grieved enough. Move on and relocate!!”

Everything___rubyquote said:

“Pls don't me make me cry.”

Foreverfloxysister said:

“Hmm… I’d never understand the depth of human cruelty, greed, covetousness and all round wickedness!!!”

Chrystalmickey said:

“Dear Wunmi, you've cried and begged enough. Please leave his carcass for his family, let them them make dry meat of him if they will. God will spare your life to tell your son Liam of how his father's family treated him. Please for your sanity, forgive yourself, give yourself closure and move on far far away from everything that has to do with his family until your son is adult and asks for accountability or maybe not.”

Beccaszn said:

“Make person die and still not allowed to Rest in peace… it’s crazy.”

Mofeh_gilez said:

“Omo, how can they keep a young man unburied for a year and half. This is not fair at all. May we not get married into an unfortunate family.”

6lvck_supermvn wrote:

“Let do that DNA truly.”

Gbemi070 said:

“What made you guys exhume the body in the first place…. Like person papa bury him pikin online judges talk say dem wan exhume ma, isn’t that crazy?”

_foreverwinnie_ said:

“Why is Baba Mohbad now running from DNA???”

Im_terryscott_smg wrote:

“When he first do it at earlier, una go exhume am , say he never kpai finish, since then you talk until now, and now after couple years you just come out lol ,,Omo na person way they kpai him own finished ooo😢 😢.”

VDM exposes video of Wunmi fighting Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan exposed a video of late singer Mohbad and Wunmi, fighting dirty.

On his Instagram page, the public figure shared the clip where Wunmi’s heated words to Mohbad were captured on camera during a disagreement.

VDM then spoke about how the video of their fight gave him the chills because it showed that Mohbad went through a lot at the hands of all the people surrounding him including his wife, neighbours, record label and friends. According to the online critic, they all took advantage of the late singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng