An 18-year-old girl who got a high score after checking her JAMB result has taken to social media to share her father’s reaction

The young lady explained that she wrote the JAMB exam the year before, when she was just 16 years of age, and mentioned her score

She explained how her father reacted to the JAMB score she had a year ago, and how he reacted when she told him about her 2026 UTME result

A young lady who works a POS job to raise money lamented online about her father's reaction after he checked her 2026 UTME result and she told him her JAMB score.

The 18-year-old lady explained that last year, when she was 17, she sat for the JAMB exam and got a specific score. When she told her father about it, he made some statements.

Lady compares father’s reaction to two different JAMB results. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Juanmonino, JAMB

Source: TikTok

JAMB/2026 UTME: Lady shares father's reaction

Despite the things she went through last year just to pass her JAMB examination, she explained that she couldn't get admission because her father didn't approve of her score.

@odunayo.06 explained:

"Let me tell you something. When I saw 250 on my JAMB result last year, I cried. Not because 250 was bad. In my house, 250 should have been a celebration. But in my house, nobody celebrates anything."

"I live with my parents where everything is tight, but at least we thank God."

"When my dad saw the 250, he just laughed. ‘250? You wan use 250 cook soup? Better go learn tailoring from Iya Risikat. At least customer go pay you every week.’"

"My mum didn’t say anything. She never does. That’s our family poor. If you’re hungry, you find food. If you fail, you find something else to do. Nobody has energy to console you."

"I was 17. I didn’t have textbooks. My senior gave me Lekki Headmaster then, and it was missing pages 8 to 20. I read under the phone torchlight because we hadn’t seen NEPA in weeks."

"I wanted Mass Communication at UNILORIN. With 250, I didn’t even get KWARAPOLY."

"My aunty told me straight: ‘God no create everybody to go school, go do monthly work.’"

"So I found work. I did POS every morning till evening, earning ₦15,000 a month."

"Every night, I worked on my reading habit, solving past questions. My phone was cracked, data slow, but I was solving Literature on YouTube at 144p. People said, ‘Why you dey kill yourself? Your papa no go pay shishi.’"

"I know. That’s why I told myself next year, I must score 300."

"I left where I was working for another place where they were paying me ₦13,000 for part time. When I heard JAMB registration was ongoing, I applied and registered for tutorials, using money from my salary to pay the fees."

18-year-old girl shares father’s reaction to her 2026 UTME result. Photo source: JAMB

Source: TikTok

A year later, she sat for the 2026 UTME and got a very high score.

However, when @odunayo.06 went home and informed her dad, his reaction and statement put her in a different mood.

She continued:

"I was at my workplace when my tutorial friend called me, ‘Ola, go and check your result.’ I went to check it, Omo, 297!"

"297. CRS 78. Literature in English 72. Government 70. English 77."

Speaking about her dad’s reaction after he saw her result, she explained:

"I ran home without telling anyone at my shop. I thought this time my dad would smile. My mum would hug me."

"He was watching TV. ‘297? Okay. But where the school fees dey?’"

"My mum was so excited and said, ‘How are we going to do it now?’ That silence hurt more than the 250 did. Because this time, I did my part. But they were still too tired to believe."

"I didn’t cry that night. I just sat outside and made a plan. Is this how 297 will waste again?"

Reactions as JAMB candidate speaks about parents

Ur☺️favorite🙈❤️girl added:

"That’s how mine dad too use to do."

Oluwakemi Aderinoye shared:

"Pls my dear,pursue ur admission,don't be discouraged,help us on ur way .Ur acct no.pls."

$~M~$ said:

"Them nor dey gather school money ooo,... as you dey go God dey provide."

Ask_ofdinma added:

"Apply for nelfund ,I school in uniport and some of my friends also applied for nelfund ,they fund u through your stay in the school,they also give you monthly allowance 20k every month,I only know about the one for uniport."

Sugar heaven noted:

"When I got admission I didn't even have 1k on me, my mom was critically ill 😭 but with God I'm a graduate now."

Fareedah added:

"Omorr I scored 307 last year and my parents were like u would have scored 350+ then it's have been easier to get into school in a country like Nigeria, I understand what they're saying then this year 290+ I just knew my chances reduced even more according to them. Make sure you get into your preferred institution first and apply for NELFUND they will help pay for fees and give you stipend every month and always show up here the Lord his your strength dear . You will find help you need in Jesus name."

Chysom noted:

"You’ll go to that school of your choice, people will celebrate you, you’ll come out with first class, nothing will hinder your success! Amen."

Read this post below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a 200-level medical student who wrote JAMB just for fun has shared his 2026 UTME result online. He said he did not study for the exam because he was busy with his medical examinations in school.

He posted a screenshot of his result showing his total score and subject marks, which got many people talking online.

JAMB: Brother shares sister’s 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a brother shared his sister’s 2026 UTME result online after she performed well in the exam. He said she hopes to study Medicine and become a doctor.

He also posted a screenshot of her result showing her scores in all subjects, which got many people praising her online.

Source: Legit.ng