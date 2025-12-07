Nigerian actress Annie “Idibia” Macaulay spurred curiosity online after she was spotted with what looked like her wedding ring

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie quietly reverted her Instagram name to “Annie Idibia,” leaving fans confused

In a video from her recent hangout in South Africa, the mum of two was visibly seen with a band on her wedding finger, triggering reactions online

Annie “Idibia” Macaulay has once again stirred conversation online after being seen wearing what appears to be her wedding ring.

This was days after she quietly reverted to the surname 'Idibia' across her social media platforms.

The actress and estranged wife of music star 2Baba has been at the centre of renewed public attention following recent drama involving the singer and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

While fans were still reacting to her decision to switch back to Idibia, new videos from a club event she hosted in South Africa have sparked fresh curiosity.

In the clips circulating online, Annie’s wedding finger is clearly visible, and many viewers believe she is wearing her wedding ring.

Although she referred to herself as Annie Macaulay during the event, the combination of her social media name change and the ring sighting has raised even more questions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia sparked conversations online after sharing a series of reflective messages on her Instagram Story.

This was shortly after a viral video claimed that her ex-husband, Nigerian music icon Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, had been arrested in the United Kingdom.

Although she did not mention any names, the timing of her posts drew attention as social media buzzed over footage circulating online that appeared to show 2Baba being approached by police officers in London.

In the video, shared by blogger Tosin Silverdam on TikTok, the singer was seen speaking with officers outside what looks like a retail store before being escorted away with his hands cuffed behind him.

The clip, which has generated widespread reactions, surfaced just hours after another recording went viral.

In the earlier video, a woman believed to be 2Baba’s wife, Osawaru Natasha, was seen raising her voice at him inside a London shop, accusing him of shouting at her multiple times.

Details about the event remain unclear, and UK police have yet to release an official statement confirming the arrest.

In October, news surfaced that 2Baba had been arrested in London after an altercation with Natasha.

The musician rejected the charges, claiming that his absence from a scheduled UK tour stop on October 2, 2025, was due to a sudden health emergency rather than a domestic quarrel.

Annie Idibia trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bolanlemakanju said:

"Tuface don dey send her message secretly."

daphilphotography said:

"Her IG handle has always been that way..."

missraybugatti

"SHE NEVER CHANGED IT !!!"

may_ololo said:

"So una no think am say her passport fit carry idibia and she probably changed the name for Visa application reason ???"

zuzu_autos

"She did it to cause 2bana more beatings from Natanata😂😂😂 Correct gurl."

olawoleakingbesote said:

"Don’t get it twisted, she’s never living her best life, forget all u see on the media, why is she quick to wear her ring back, and why is she quick to revert her name to “idibia”. She simply wants her man back."

fomstilicous

"Never changed her name to McCauly."

oke_odo_newz said:

"na 2baba divorce Annie Idibia didn't divorce 2baba."

carol_ndiru said:

"You think she can move on??? She’s waiting for him to come back at old age."

neyebella7 said:

"She wants her husband back & she will have him back soon.. Natasha’s jazz will expire soon."

2Baba, Natasha attend Yvonne Jegede's party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba and Natasha Osawaru were spotted at actress Yvonne Jegede's party in Lagos.

The Nollywood star had thrown the party to mark her 20-year milestone in the movie industry.

Reacting to the singer and his wife's presence, some netizens shared their observations as they asked questions.

