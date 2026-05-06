Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres and five other Arsenal stars are set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches after qualifying for the UCL final

The international window is expected to be disrupted as the Gunners players will report late to their respective national teams' camps

The North London side will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest

Viktor Gyokeres and a couple of Arsenal players are set to miss key international warm-up fixtures after the Gunners secured a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

The North London side will take on either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30, with the final coming six days after the Premier League season ends.

Bukayo Saka’s decisive goal against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium secured a 2-1 aggregate victory for Arsenal FC, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke celebrate after Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid in the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The Bavarians and Les Parisiens will slug it out at the Allianz Arena later tonight.

Arsenal stars to miss warm-up games

National team managers are reportedly considering giving players additional rest ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to reduce the risk of injuries.

According to Football London, the duo of Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli could miss Brazil’s friendly against Panama in Rio de Janeiro on May 31, while Gabriel Jesus may also be included in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Norway international, Martin Odegaard, and Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres will also miss their Scandinavian clash due to timing conflicts on June 1.

The Lions have a final World Cup warm-up match against Morocco in New Jersey before they appear at their first finals since 1998 while the Blagult host Greece in Stockholm before heading to North America.

Piero Hincapie is also set to miss Ecuador’s clash with Saudi Arabia national football team on May 30 due to Arsenal’s European final involvement.

Meanwhile, Kai Havertz is expected to miss Germany’s fixture against Finland national football team on May 31.

Arsenal have just four matches remaining, including the Champions League final, before players shift focus to international duty and the 2026 World Cup.

Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and three others are set to miss national team duties ahead of Arsenal's Champions League final. Photo by: David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

England players available

England’s warm-up fixtures will not begin until June 6 against New Zealand in Tampa, with their World Cup campaign set to start on June 17 against Croatia, according to UK Mirror.

Players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Ben White, Noni Madueke, and Myles Lewis-Skelly could benefit from additional rest, and possibly a celebratory parade, before linking up with Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

FIFA regulations also state that clubs involved in UEFA finals are not required to release players for international duty until June 30.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal’s opponent

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted Arsenal’s opponent in the Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid.

One of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich will reach the final later on Wednesday and face Mikel Arteta’s side in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng