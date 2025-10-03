Viral blogger Silverdam has alleged that 2Baba Idibia was arrested in London after a dispute with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru

A viral report alleging that Nigerian music legend Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia was arrested in London has surfaced online.

The claim, first published by gossip blogger Tosin Silverdam, alleged that authorities picked up the iconic singer following a heated argument with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

According to Silverdam, the situation reportedly spiralled out of control after the couple left the airport in a taxi, with Natasha allegedly breaking bottles during the altercation.

2Baba is allegedly in London police custody, after a fight with his new wife, Natasha. Photos: 2baba, Natasha Osawaru.

The story remains unverified, with neither the musician nor his new wife issuing an official statement about the claims.

The allegation also coincided with 2Baba’s planned UK tour on October 2, 2025, which many fans claim he failed to attend.

2Baba, Natasha's marriage under scrutiny

The alleged incident comes barely two months after 2Baba and Natasha traditionally tied the knot on July 25, 2025.

It also follows the musician's highly publicised separation from Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay in January this year.

The singer’s personal life has remained a hot topic, especially after Natasha penned a heartfelt birthday message on September 18.

Watch Silverdam's report here:

Netizens react to 2Baba's alleged arrest

Online commenters were quick to connect the dots, with some expressing disappointment in him.

@vickybih15:

"Is she no longer his peace? men go where they find peace, welcome to peaces."

@plug 🔌 Everything beauty:

"Soon she would understand why the owner of the marriage didn’t fight hard for the man🤣….more updates jorrr."

@S*xy care:

"She don start to dey enjoy what anni was enjoying lol mak she bear am because Aluta must continue."

@Rachael F D Jonson:

"This na Genesis wait ✋️till them reach the book of 1st John."

@Bisoye:

"The same follow follow he didn’t want annie to do… atp im on natasha’s side. he should go take care of his mental health and stop making more women victim of his seed sowing mission on earth."

@Empress of Eternity & Infinety:

"He had peace and wanted disturbance now he got world war promax."

@Nairobian:

"This fast??? Makes me wonder if he was also putting hands on Annie too🤔 old habits die hard…"

@nadira_dathaibarbie:

"One old man said something when yul an wife issues that got to me he said be careful when many women are against you like Mother Earth will depart herself from u."

2Baba skips daughter's graduation, attends in-law's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that a video of 2Baba and Natasha enjoying themselves at her mother's 67th birthday had gone viral.

The clip reflected a moment of joy for the couple as Natasha’s mom, celebrating her milestone, beamed with happiness.

However, fans raised questions, especially because 2Baba was noticeably absent from his daughter’s recent graduation.

