Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh became a topic of discussion online after a man spoke about her alleged appearance

In a viral post on Elon Musk’s X, the user, known to be a photographer, claimed he had worked with the philanthropist recently

The photographer revealed what he noticed about the movie star’s skin compared to her social media pictures

A social media post stirred conversation after an X user, who goes by @kenn_of, claimed to have worked with Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh during her son’s birthday celebration earlier this year.

In the post, the user, known to be a photographer, commented on the actress’s natural appearance, saying:

“Tonto is not even fresh anymore, nah, just makeup. I was part of the team that covered her son's birthday this year. She still looks good and all vibes, but you can’t avoid old age.”

The comment quickly attracted attention online, as fans debated the photographer’s remarks.

Some users defended the actress, noting that ageing is a blessing everyone should experience.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh, on Sunday, November 9, shared a heartwarming video of her leading a prayer session at a wedding a year ago.

Tonto, who caused a buzz on social media after announcing she had given her life to Jesus Christ, reflected on how her prayer life had grown over the last year.

The mother of two, who stated that the Holy Spirit grows within her, recalled how she was honored to lead a session at a gathering with her friends. Tonto revealed that as she began to pray, she could feel God's presence tangibly.

"His presence was overwhelming, so real. I could hear Him, I could sense Him, and in that moment, I surrendered completely. Even when the official prayers ended, I couldn’t stop; something in me refused to leave that sacred atmosphere," she said.

"My tongues have evolved, my prayer hours have multiplied, and my spirit has developed a new dimension with God. I’ve even found myself in what I now call the prayer of tears—moments when I simply weep before Him. Not out of pain or petition, but out of sheer awe for His beauty and the overwhelming love that I have finally found resting in my heart. Now I am a prayer house; I don't just pray, I roar," Tonto added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh shared seven things the Holy Spirit healed her from.

In the lengthy post, Tonto described her transformation as a divine process that completely reshaped her heart and habits.

Tonto Dikeh trends online

vivian_iso said:

"I hope people sees this and don't contact you anymore for jobs or gigs. You are not a nice person, both professionally and personally. Sad.."

keishawesley1_ said:

"He thought he had switched to his fake account which he trolls others with !!."

l_u_l_u_l_i_z said:

"Some of you are badly behaved."

jennygagathe1st said:

"A woman that has patronized you. Someone God used to put food on your table."

vibeswithmamashenkes said:

"So person cannot grow old in peace again."

veevogee said:

"Old age is a blessing, I wonder why some people act like they’ll never grow old. Tufiakwa."

that_turban_girl said:

"Some of you are not good people fr, Kai."

teeto__olayeni said:

This is why some of people can never make it in life. Not because they are not hard working, Just that their stupidity shows more than the effort they put in their work.

sweetgirlivy14 said:

"He won’t reach the age na it’s that simple."

swee_choco_ said:

"Aging is a big blessing!!! Pray to age gracefully and stylishly too."

thegistbuddies said:

"Una know say na small thing de vex Tonto.... As she no de find wahala again, leave her o."

