Actress Tonto Dikeh's new religious lifestyle has gained attention on social media following her recent update

Tonto Dikeh, who attended a Christian event in Ghana, disclosed that she has dedicated her life to Jesus Christ

The actress's latest update has ignited reactions, including stirring up rumours about her new appearance

Nollywood actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has caused a buzz on social media after announcing she had given her life to Jesus Christ.

Tonto Dikeh, who recently visited Ghana for a Christian event, disclosed that there was nothing attracting her to the world anymore, and she vowed to hold on to Jesus till the end.

Tonto Dikeh spotted a Christian event in Ghana. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

"THIS JESUS THAT I HAVE FOUND, I hold Him for waist. There is nothing in the world anymore for me. Jesus, whether you bless me or not, I will stay; if you don’t bless me, I am here," she wrote in a caption while sharing her spiritual encounter at a Christian event in Ghana.

Tonto Dikeh also shared a series of clips capturing her at the Christian gathering, worshipping her maker.

Tonto Dikeh spotted in at church in Ghana. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

"God is truly everywhere; His presence was undeniable, gentle yet overwhelming, drawing me deeper into surrender. In that moment, nothing else mattered but Him.

It wasn’t about a place or a person, it was about God revealing Himself afresh and reminding me that He is still near, still speaking, still transforming hearts. I left with a renewed awe for His presence and a deeper hunger to know Him more," she wrote in her caption.

The videos Tonto Dikeh shared are below:

Tonto Dikeh's new look drew reactions

Following her announcement, new videos and pictures of the actress stirred up rumours online as some netizens claimed the mother of one had also removed her BBL.

Recall that in 2024, Tonto blamed her heavy backside for coming second during the inter-house sports competition that took place at her son's school. She tagged the clinic where she had her BBL and said it must be reduced.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to Tonto Dikeh's new look.

Alvin Omoregie said:

"Na every 5yrs you dey give your life to Christ?"

Sandra Ogoma George commented:

"This call to surrender, na every year Tonto dey mark attendance."

Emmazion GE

"Has she take give her life to Christ Make she no go collect am back oooo. I come in peace."

Yusuf Decker wrote:

"So is it still "King Tonto", abi Emperor Tonto now?"

King Austin said:

"Tonto with giving her life and collecting it back na 5&6 oh! Well CHANGE they say is constant so let's watch this particular episode of "giving her life to christ" sha e fit last pass prediction."

Michael Eric said:

"Do they remove BBL?...We learn everyday Sha."

Abidemi Ayanwale Adeyinka commented:

"Hummmmmmm I hear, if she no go back to her default settings again be that oooo."

Kehinde Babaloke said:

"Shooo,them dey remove BBL...Omo,all these celeb don dey use style dey kolo small small oo...them no even wetin them wan do am sef."

Tonto Dikeh celebrates son's success

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress' son, Andre, made her proud with his performance at school.

She proudly showed his result sheet for her fans. In the result sheet, Andre got 10 A's and 2B's.

The politician said he could have iPhone 14, which he had been requesting for.

Source: Legit.ng