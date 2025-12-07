Nigerian singer Chike warmed hearts online after surprising a fan with a cash gift

This came after he discovered that he was her most-streamed artist on the recent 2025 Spotify Wrapped report

The fan had shared her Wrapped results on social media, proudly revealing that Chike was her top artist of the year

Nigerian singer Chike surprised a female fan with a cash gift after being the top artist on her Spotify playlist.

Earlier this week, the streaming company Spotify released its annual report, Spotify Wrapped, which details user numbers and song listening patterns.

The lady, known as Ope on X, took to the platform to alert the singer that he was the #1 artist on her Spotify.

She submitted a screenshot indicating that she listened to his music for the longest period of time, 36,341 minutes, placing her in the top 1% of his listeners.

She captioned her post:

“You totally ignored your top 1 listener😭 It is well. I even did an art piece for you.”

Chiké, who came across the message and was touched by her devotion to his music, asked for her account information.

“Good Morning! Your bank, please! ❤️”

However, no mention was made of the specific amount the singer sent her after asking for her account information.

Other fans, who had also listened to his music and had evidence to back it up, rushed to the comments section to demand similar treatment.

See the conversation below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chike opened up about the reason behind his long break from church attendance.

He explained that one unexpected face in the choir changed everything for him.

The “Running” hitmaker revealed this during a sit-out on VJ Adams’ podcast

Chike, who had earlier stated he might never get married, explained that his decision to stop attending church was not planned.

It happened after he walked into a service one day and realised that the lady leading praise and worship was someone from his past.

According to him, the moment he recognised her, he became overwhelmed with memories that clashed with the worship atmosphere.

He stated:

“The chick that was leading the praise and worship, we had history. I was having flashbacks. She was kabashing, and I’m like… who’s that?”

He added that he only managed to attend for a week before deciding he couldn’t return.

Despite stepping away from church, the singer made it clear that he never walked away from God.

He emphasised that his relationship with God is personal, and the building isn’t what defines his faith.

He recalled how, at a low point early in his career, he knelt in a small apartment in Primewater Gardens and said a simple but heartfelt prayer.

Beyond the awkward encounter, Chike admitted that the strict structure of the church does not align with the lifestyle he currently lives.

He explained that he has habits, preferences, and a kind of freedom that he believes church culture would not accommodate.

For him, spirituality is more about character than routine.

Chike trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@ayo_miitan said:

"If na wetin you wan do be that, we plenty wey you go credit o, because evidence dey.""

@itnothing__ said:

"Most times everything shouldn't be bank tho. You could bring her to your next concert, call her up on stage to sing with you many things that would remain in her memory forever. She loved you right from your 1st music not for the money but for you and your music. Make it special."

@veerockdbeat said:

"Bro, Abeg I need some too…I know I may not qualify but I’m in serious need right now and I hope u are touched enough to reach my side. God bless you and I’ll forever be grateful. Could have gone into more details but I just believe."

@abisolawhiko said:

"I listened to chike a lot this year too Especially that lifetime love I don’t know why Spotify is behaving like this."

@Angel06Queen said:

"Chike please, make I send my account details too, I really need this money biko help me out. I have been a fan right from project fame."

