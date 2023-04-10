Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre has made her a very proud mother through his academics

The politician, known for showing off online, proudly displayed her son's excellent result sheet for the world to see

Tonto urged her son to keep making her proud as she also thanked his teachers for doing a great job

Tonto Dikeh's son, King Andre, is her major source of joy in life, and every time the boy does something great, the actress does not hesitate to show it off.

In a new post on her page, the politician happily displayed her son's excellent school result for all to see; Andre got 10A's and 2B's in all his school subjects.

Tonto Dikeh praises her son for great result Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In her caption, Tonto called on everyone to join her in celebrating her heir, who is way smarter than she could ever be at his age.

As expected, she gushed over her son, expressing how much she loves and adores him.

To cap it all, the mum of one revealed that Andre can now have his iPhone 14.

Part of her post read:

"Thanks for making this partnership a great Venture! You are way smarter than I ever cld be at your age and I’m glad cause my prayer for you Is and Always will be that “YOU BE 1,000 BETTER THAN ME. You give me all the reasons to go on!! I CELEBRATE YOUR INTELLIGENCE. I CELEBRATE YOUR MIND. I CELEBRATE ALL THAT YOU ARE. Keep making you and I Proud Congratulations on Acing your exams. Now you can have your IPhone14Thank you so much to our teachers. The job you do we can never repay you for it. Weldone Super hero’s without Cape"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Tonto Dikeh

bolajisparks:

"Super mom ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

valicious_collections:

"My prayers for you is that, you will not be missing wen is time for you to eat the fruit of ur Labour. Amen "

halimabubakar':

"Aww king is so cute "

oidiabolanle99:

"Pls in my own small knowledge,pls for God sake kindly keep this boy success pls,may we all the fruit of our Labour IJN love you sis❤️"

king.tontodaily:

"Super proud of you kingy. God bless you and mummy "

body_building_world_malta_:

"Congratulations kings . Keep growing in success. We love u . Ur mum is strong . God bless u both."

saintaby:

"Well done mama and congratulations @kingandre_dikeh and thank you for making mama proud."

ellaaugustine52:

"Congratulations baby boy. More wins sweatheart. Kudos! "

