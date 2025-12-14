A young Nigerian man has shared his thoughts after watching a video that recently surfaced on social media

He watched a clip of a popular pastor who is currently trending online amid controversy with Doris Ogala

The young man mentioned what he saw in the video and said he got angry at the pastor immediately

A Nigerian man has gotten angry after seeing something he did not expect in an old video making rounds online, showing a popular pastor, Chris Okafor, talking about a specific type of women amid his controversy with a lady named Doris Ogala.

The lady, Doris, had claimed she was involved in a romantic relationship with the said pastor. While she has not released any evidence to back her claims, Nigerians have started discussing her alleged relationship with the pastor.

Viral video shows pastor speaking about women. Photo Source: Twitter/amih_philip

Source: Twitter

Man reacts to Chris Okafor’s old video

In a video that has gone viral online, the pastor was heard speaking about women and mentioning some women that men would not want to marry because they have not put themselves in the position of a wife.

After seeing and hearing what the pastor said, a Nigerian man, @amih_philip, reacted as he expressed anger and pointed out something he noticed in the video.

According to him, while the pastor, Chris Okafor was talking, some individuals were still seen seated in the church listening to him, and this got him angry.

Nigerian man reacts to Chris Okafor’s comments on women. Photo Source: Twitter/amih_philip

Source: Facebook

His statement read:

"My anger is on the congregation still sitting there while .....talks rubbish on a supposed altar of God. It is OK not to marry someone you had a relationship with, but definitely not the way you go about it, with rubbish reasons."

Reactions as pastor's old video trends

@bissiriyu shared:

"He was quick to bash the lady about sleeping around with men but didn't admit that he was part of the men she slept with. Nigeria pastors go whine you holiness but no panic, they are not holy as well. The sooner you stop seeing pastors as infallible the better for you. They are normal humans like you."

@callme__Purple stressed:

"I don’t think people know this woman at all even if na me I go leave her after this particular stunt she pulled. You see all this girls online behaving like goat they have boyfriends and husband and family in real life. Everybody kept asking the same question. Who will marry them."

@OgaDeeno noted:

"I’ve always said it,times without number that,marriage doesn’t change bad people. There’s nothing like “when I marry,I will change” or “when I marry him or her,they will change” Never! Be that which you want to see in others first.and the time to do it is now;or never!"

@_calebtrader said:

"Inasmuch as he made a good point and almost a justified reason for not mar.rtion. If CAN and PFN was a very reliable organization, as far as the aborti.on process happened in his ministry days, this man should have been dismissed from the pulpit. He's an embarrassment to the Christian Faith. Nothing but shame!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a proposal video of Pastor Chris Okafor surfaced online after Nollywood actress Doris Ogala shared a crying video accusing a man named Chris Okafor of hurting her.

Pastor Chris Okafor’s old sermon resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an old sermon by Pastor Chris Okafor has resurfaced online amid the drama involving Nollywood actress Doris Ogala.

The sermon, which was recorded during a church service, showed the cleric speaking about marriage and why some women are yet to settle down. In the video, Pastor Okafor said men would not want to marry women who are disrespectful.

Source: Legit.ng