Sola Allyson Opens Up About Complicated Marital Life: “I’ve Never Felt Joy in Marriage”
- Gospel singer Sola Allyson revealed she and her husband mutually agreed to live in separate homes after years of marital struggle
- The singer stated in a recent interview that she has never experienced the “joy of marriage” people often describe
- She admitted she can give herself all in a relationship, except for tolerating maltreatment
Nigerian soul singer Sola Allyson has opened up about the true state of her marriage.
Speaking on the Oyinmomo Podcast, the “Eji Owuro” crooner disclosed that her marriage has never been the fairy tale people often assume it is.
Allyson revealed that although she is still legally married, she and her husband, Toyin Obaniyi, no longer live under the same roof.
She added:
“I must confess that I am married, but my husband and I decided to live apart; he in his house and I in mine."
The singer, who got married in 2003 and shares three children with Obaniyi, explained that the arrangement wasn’t forced or hostile.
The singer admitted that she has never felt the joy that many couples often talk about.
She stated:
“Marriage has been a big challenge. I hear people talk about joy in marriage, but I have never experienced it."
Despite her painful experiences, Allyson said she is not bitter. She described herself as someone who can give her all in love, as long as the relationship is built on mutual respect.
She explained:
“I can do anything for a man as long as he does not maltreat me."
Watch the interview here:
Fans react to Sola Allyson's confession
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@the_thicklady shared:
"She is right we need to abolish that stupid term “Husband house “ There are some terms we use as women that put us in bondage, how would you say you are in your husband’s house What is that even supposed to mean Are you a child with no agency ?"
@TheosophiaQueen wrote:
"She is so full of wisdom. I can see why I am so connected with her. Her views about life, relationships and religion are so on point. She said “ mi o si ni ile-oko but mo ti fe oko. O wa ni ile mi, mo wa ni ile e.” It’s just a way of saying that they are married as it should be."
@oluobamzy said:
"It was a clickbait! I went to listen to the full interview and was surprised at the wisdom she unpacked. Self discovery is a very powerful tool that brings you into a world of control and influence."
@kolawoleolowo1 stated:
"I knew this lady wasn't a gospel artist a long time ago. She wants to be accepted on all sides. All the "Eledumare", "Oluwa", "Aseda" etc Instead of calling Jesus, I knew was a subterfuge to cover up who she was. A total fake. I wish her well though."
