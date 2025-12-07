Queen Mercy Atang broke her silence, addressing accusations about her marriage, lifestyle, and motherhood

The ex-BBNaija star questioned claims that she posted her husband to spite her baby daddy, insisting she had pure intentions

Queen stated she’s done trying to be a good girl, vowing to speak her truth and live freely despite public judgment

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, has addressed the growing misconceptions about her life, following reports that her one-year marriage to David has ended.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Queen said the public had labelled her everything from “prostitute” to “unfit wife.”

She stressed that she was tired of keeping quiet while strangers dictated the narrative of her life.

The reality TV star said she was shocked to hear claims that people “in the U.S.” allegedly described her with demeaning names, insisting she had not lived in America long enough for such stories to be true.

She recalled visiting the U.S. only once between 2017 and 2018, long before fame, when she lived briefly with a relative in Houston before travelling for a pageant in Florida.

Queen wondered where and how such narratives were formed, especially from people who had never met her or interacted with her family.

She asked:

“So where exactly did your ‘USA people’ see me and decide I was a pr.stitute?”

She noted that she expected her family to be upset that she finally responded publicly.

Addressing another rumour, Queen dismissed claims that she posted her husband on social media to spite her baby daddy.

She said she never publicly shared anything about her child’s father, and she only posted her marriage because she was genuinely excited, like any newlywed.

She added that if her husband had chosen not to share their wedding photos, she would have quietly posted hers without revealing the identity of her baby daddy.

Read her post here:

Netizens react to Queen Mercy Atang's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@harbidemmy_johnson wrote:

"My own be say Queen's marriage has not ended, you gave testimony about how you met your husband and God's gift is permanent and forever. And your husband too seems like a godly man."

@zaynahb_zy stated:

"The first start “US mummy “!!! People and audacity over someone’s life baffles me . Don’t be surprised that “no one actually said nothing !!!"

@realmsglobal shared:

"Na waooo. Until a quiet man with innocent looks deal with u then u will apologise to queen. Ndi ara."

@glogele.fashion stated:

"U are a public figure sister i didn't know u in USA but on social media i u might see this as making up a story madam please work it out with that man we were all happy when u got married, u can post my comment but am being honest here."

