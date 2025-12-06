A woman who returned to Nigeria from the UK shared her experience abroad after staying abroad for several years

She shared how she had suffered in the UK and how she was currently enjoying herself in Nigeria, highlighting the difference

Her viral video caught people’s attention as many agreed with what she said while some shared similar experiences

A woman in the United Kingdom shared why she left the United Kingdom and returned permanently to Nigeria.

The woman claimed that she used to suffer in the UK, but now, she was enjoying herself in Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady shares how she suffered in UK.Photo: @onyiieeke

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video by @onyiieeke, the woman shared her routine in the UK and how it affected her mental health.

She said:

“As at this time last year, I was suffering in the UK but now I’m enjoying in Nigeria… Look at me, I’m living peacefully.

“Is it running around for shift, coming back and then knowing that you’re going to sleep and wake up very early to go to the next shift? If not, you won’t pay your bills.”

She captioned the video:

“Apparently I committed a “crime”, I chose peace over pressure. Since they’re confused, abeg explain to them in the comments why soft life > stress."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s return to Nigeria

@Falcao mavin said:

"So how do you pay your bills in that country of Concern ?"

@Sarah said:

"yes there is no life in the uk the sky is grey people miserable its all work no fun if you try life in another country like spain your happiness levels thrive i get you money here but spend the lotnon bills after a 4am start. but no peace and standard of life in nigeria the people are warm the atmosphere is lively the food healthier makes so much difference."

@REAL PAIN said:

"I can’t wait to be back after my masters , I usually do go to nigeria twice a year abroad doesn’t worth it."

@omolade said:

"{hmmm uk... the system keeps one hopeful. in all a true wealth is when u own more than you owe."

@Annabell said:

"UK wan turn my enemy to mad person. No rest, no life outside working to pay bills."

@omolade said:

@Julius said:

"One day at a time — that’s the code. If not for the endless bills in the UK, and the pressure to keep working even when you’re drained, the system would almost feel perfect. But our own country must work — we can’t keep burning ourselves out to build comfort in lands that aren’t ours."

@Zaza said:

"Now is not just gonna be shifts and go back and sleep, now is to wait 30 years of you life for ILR."

A Nigerian lady shares how she's enjoying herself since she flew back home from the UK.Photo: @onyiieeke

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another left the UK after 2 years.

