Nigerian singer Shola Allyson has finally disclosed why she does not mention Jesus in any of her songs.

Legit.ng reports that Allyson, a perceived gospel musician, was chastised on social media in March 2025 for not explicitly mentioning 'Jesus' in any of her songs.

In a post on X, the songstress responded to her detractors, stating that:

"No one can bully me into joining their darkness that looks like light because indolent souls find comfort in it."

Finally explaining why she does not mention Jesus in her songs, Shola Allyson revealed during her latest interview on Oyinmomo TV on Saturday that Jesus did not want her to undertake public relations for Him.

She said, "I’m not a religious singer. As I am, I have never introduced myself as a gospel singer. My name is Shola Allyson. I’m a singer."

Interviewer: "Some people said you don’t mention the name of Jesus in all your songs."

She quickly replied, "Jesus did not instruct us to mention His name in songs, nor did Jesus ask us to do PR for Him."

See her video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sola Allyson opened up about the true state of her marriage.

Speaking on the Oyinmomo Podcast, the “Eji Owuro” crooner disclosed that her marriage has never been the fairy tale people often assume it is.

Allyson revealed that although she is still legally married, she and her husband, Toyin Obaniyi, no longer live under the same roof.

She added:

“I must confess that I am married, but my husband and I decided to live apart; he in his house and I in mine."

The singer, who got married in 2003 and shares three children with Obaniyi, explained that the arrangement wasn’t forced or hostile.

The singer admitted that she has never felt the joy that many couples often talk about.

She stated:

“Marriage has been a big challenge. I hear people talk about joy in marriage, but I have never experienced it."

Despite her painful experiences, Allyson said she is not bitter. She described herself as someone who can give her all in love, as long as the relationship is built on mutual respect.

She explained:

“I can do anything for a man as long as he does not maltreat me."

Shola Allyson trends online

