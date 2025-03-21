Nigerian gospel singer Sola Allyson has berated women who make demands from their boyfriends in relationships

In a video making the rounds, the music star recounted how she used to turn down money from her partners when she was dating

According to Sola Allyson, if her man gives her more than the amount she asked for, she will return the rest to him

Nigerian gospel singer Sola Allyson is making headlines after condemning women who make demands from their men in relationships.

Just recently, the Eji Owuro crooner made a video where she addressed the topic of women wanting to always collect from their boyfriends in a relationship.

In a video snippet from her clip going viral, Sola Allyson recounted how she used to refuse to collect money from her partner. The music star went on to recount how she once had a very wealthy boyfriend who would try to give her money but she would turn it down.

According to the Ebe crooner, on the days when she needs money, she would make sure she collects the exact amount and if he gives her more, she would return the rest.

In her words:

“You start dating someone today, next tomorrow your phone has spoiled. During my generation, anyway I don’t know but as for me, if you even want to give me money, I won’t collect it. I was once in a relationship where my boyfriend was very rich. When he wants to give me money, I won’t collect it. On the days when I need money, if it’s N500 I need and he gives me N5000, I will remove the N500 and give him his N4500 back.”

Reactions as Sola Allyson says women shouldn’t bill men

The video of Sola Allyson using her experience to preach against collecting money from one’s boyfriend made the rounds on social media and it raised interesting comments from netizens:

Mima_the_1st said:

“Wetin I go do now , na to call igwe make them organize award for you.”

Eniola___sarah wrote:

“Mommy why I go Dey reject free money? Na your time be that ooo. The only thing I’m accepting with you is the one you said two days into the relationship the girl go Dey talk say her phone don spoil.”

Moren.dstall said:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 in this tpain regime, oya nao.”

Bewa____ji said:

“😂😂😂e stoopeeeet na so i dey do the girl is gooood na like this i start oooo but another girl dey collect extra.”

Rikkyflefle said:

“Fr some ladies still do this .. eg me 😂 I no get one inch of courage to ask for money .. I have the I can do it mentality even Doug deep down I want a baby girl treatment 😂.”

Miss.smithie said:

“Dey play my fans😂.”

Crownoloniyo wrote:

“All those CAN you afford me type of Girls. Will fight tooth and nail against this 😂.”

Jhay_porch said:

“Immediately you toast naija babe her rent go just expire asap😂 and she dey hungry 😂😂😂at the end she go come tell you say I have a boyfriend 😂.”

Proudafricanman said:

“The generation she’s talking about died in 2000 😂.”

Niniolajadesola12 said:

“Mam na those type of women who don't ask for anything men take for granted this days ✌️.”

Lateef Adedimeji performs with Sola Allyson

In 2022, Legit.ng reported on how Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and Sola Allyson performed a song together.

The video started with Lateef singing about God’s goodness and how he had received mercy. Allyson came in with the popular Christian song ‘Olorun To Lagbara’ before the actor rendered quranic recitations in another clip of the video.

The video went viral and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians on the internet.

