Panam Percy Paul's revelation on how he turned down N7 billion to reduce the mention of Jesus in his songs has seen some Nigerian Christians coming for singer Sola Allyson

Reacting to the viral news on X, some Christian netizens tagged the gospel singer as they claimed she doesn't mention Jesus in her songs

A netizen went as backing his claim with one of Sola Allyson's albums, boldly alleging that she didn't mention Jesus once, sparking a response from the singer

Popular singer Sola Allyson known for hit song 'Eji Owuro' has broken her silence amid bullying from Christian netizens on social media X, formerly Twitter.

The drama started following Nigerian gospel singer, Dr. Panam Percy Paul's revelation of how he turned down a staggering N7 billion (£24 million) record deal in 1995 because to reduce the mention of Jesus in his songs.

Singer Sola Allyson tackles netizens who acccused her of not mentioning Jesus in her songs. Credit: thesolaallyson

Source: Instagram

According to the 68-year-old gospel legend, the mouthwatering offer came at the height of his music ministry and industry success.

Paul disclosed that the people behind the offer suggested he use alternative references such as “Righteous One” or “Greatest Lover” instead of explicitly mentioning Jesus.

Sola Allyson called out for allegedly not mentioning Jesus in her songs

Following Paul's revelation, some Christian netizens on X tagged Sola Allyson as they called her out for never directly acknowledging Jesus in her songs, as other gospel singers do.

One Folahayo shared a screenshot of the singer's albums as he boldly claimed she never mentioned Jesus in any of her tracks.

"Here is your 2019 album, IRI. 8 tracks and a runtime of 48 minutes. Throughout the entire album, the name 'Jesus' is not mentioned once. (correct me if I'm mistaken). Not even in Track 8 where you talked about who you "Gbekele, The personal attack is really below you, though, " the netizen said.

See the tweet below:

Below is another tweet from the netizen about Shola Allyson:

Sola Allyson fires back at trolls

The singer, in a response, appealed to people to let her be with her beliefs.

She also stated that she wouldn't allow anyone to bully or manipulate her into accepting what it is not.

Sola Allyson speaks up on bashing from Christian community. Credit: thesolaallyson

Source: Instagram

Sola Allyson revealed she has been bashed for over 20 years for her style of music.

Watch her video below:

See another post by Sola Allyson below:

Reactions trail Shola Allyson's response

Read some of the comments, as many netizens defended the singer

Femitobi1 reacted:

"Mama leave this people actually today the persecution in body of christ comes from the members of the body not outsiders. I believe you so much no one who follows closely would miss Jesus message never. Baba imole wa pelu wa."

Alpha_Yom said:

"Dem wan dey gaslight you Oloribu bi won Na dem sabi Jesus pass."

_bubugyal23 said:

"You said it in one of your song “ people who dont know where you are coming from, can not question where you are now”. Continue to walk in God’s Path. We that know you, know you."

Lateef Adedimeji performs with Sola Allyson

In 2022, Legit.ng reported how actor Lateef Adedimeji and Sola Allyson performed a song together.

The video started with Lateef singing about God’s goodness and how he had received mercy.

Allyson came in with the popular Christian song ‘Olorun To Lagbara’ before the actor rendered Quranic recitations in another clip of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng