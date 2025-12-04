Queen Mercy Atang responded for the first time to rumours about her romantic history with her estranged husband, David Oyekanmi

Legit.ng reports that Mercy married David Oyekanmi in 2024, shortly after having a child with content creator Lord Lamba

There were claims that he was her ex, but she left him and returned to him after being ignored by her baby daddy, as she addressed them recently

Big Brother Naija reality star, Queen Mercy Atang, has clarified her relationship history with estranged husband, David Oyekanmi.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star revealed her broken marriage to the public while responding to a fan.

Queen Mercy opens up about her past with David Oyekanmi.

Source: Instagram

She made it clear that she is unmarried and unavailable.

Following the tragic news, an Instagram user chastised her for abandoning David, having a child with another man, and then returning to him.

She noted that David was simply paying her back.

“Sure, you were dreaming. You left someone to go and gave birth to another guy. The guy came back to pay you back, and you think he actually wants to marry you? Many ladies won’t learn on time until they learn the hard way.”

In response to the Instagram user, Queen stated that she had never dated David and had declared this in multiple interviews.

The reality personality admitted that social media played a role in her failed marriage.

“I’m only responding to you because social media has been a contributing factor. I never dated David in the past. I’ve said this several times in my interviews. Stop with the lies.”

See the conversation below:

Queen Mercy Atang and David Oyekanmi tied the knot in March 2024 in a glamorous ceremony that dominated social media conversations and celebrity blogs.

Their union was celebrated as one of the standout celebrity weddings of the year.

But behind the scenes, things were far from perfect.

By August, fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. David also appeared without his wedding ring in several recent posts.

BBNaija Queen Mercy trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

real__temmie said:

"You people should learn how to stay out of people’s business!!"

fekomi said:

"Monitoring spirits, always monitoring people's lives, but to treat their infections, na wahala. Come for treatments."

dona.ld4010 said:

"So they're not together again??? Chai, this one pai1n me o. I was rooting for them. They looked so good together."

its_katchy said:

"I remember she used to check and call out ladies who were chatting her husband… If she was going to part ways with him, what was all the call out for?? The effort was for what exactly?"

shima_kendra said:

“She said social media has been a contributing factor” How? I can't remember people trolling Queen and her husband here, the same marriage that people supported? Each time something goes wrong, you ppl will blame social media people."

inno_cent901

"My sister have a genuine heart to love but she find it difficult to find a genuine man, I remember back then in Bbn show, she always said that she wants to settle down and build a family but here in the nature of the earth, you can’t tell."

rozzay12 said:

"Her marriage will work in Jesus mighty name 🙏."

faustyyyyyyyyy said:

"Is giving the marriage was just to pepper Lamba….Thought we saw a good man and good woman?We prayed ooooo..God."

nurse.deo said:

"They look beautiful together ❤️."

marisols_skincare said:

"Make Una no Dey drag my home girl , known queen since our university days , she’s a sweet soul, a lover and a giver , you all don’t deserve her, I swear ( I just hate to see her been dragged , she’s too sweet for that mehn."

krystul_klear said:

"Jesus fix this marriage, lamba blocked me because of this marriage o."

Queen Mercy finally addresses rumours about her ex-husband. Credit: @lordlamba, @queenmercyatang

BBNaija Queen laments over husband’s DMs

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang cried out on social media over the kinds of messages in her husband’s DM.

The former reality show star posted a screenshot of one of the messages sent to her husband by other women

Queen’s post drew the attention of several Nigerians, and it generated a series of reactions from concerned fans.

