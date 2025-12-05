Kcee openly defined himself as Biafran, insisting that every Igbo person fits into the Biafran identity

The singer broke down the historical roots of the name ‘Biafra’, saying it predates today’s political meaning

His explanation compared Biafra to regions like Arewa and Oduduwa, sparking deeper cultural debates

Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, has raised dust after firmly identifying himself as a Biafran.

He stated that every Igbo person naturally belongs within the Biafran heritage.

This is after he had kept mum about his Biafran identity in an earlier interview with Carter Efe.

The “Limpopo” hitmaker, however, backtracked during an interview with Yanga 89.9 FM, Lagos, where he spoke extensively about culture, history, and identity in today’s Nigeria.

Kcee was clear about his identity and where he believes all Igbo people fall.

Kcee insists that every Igbo person fits into the Biafran identity. Photo: Kcee, Nnamdi Kanu.

He said:

“As far as I am concerned, every Igbo man under the sun today is a Biafran. I am a Biafran. I am an Igbo man, and Biafra is where we are from. It is just like the Arewas and Oduduwas.”

His comparison to Arewa (North) and Oduduwa (South-West) was intentional.

According to him, Biafra, in the cultural sense, is simply the historical name for the Igbo region, one that should not be confused with today’s political interpretations.

The singer went further to explain the origins of the name, offering context that many listeners found enlightening.

According to him, Biafra as a name was introduced in 1967, during the civil war era, after Frank Opigo, a figure from Bayelsa, suggested it to represent the Igbo people.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Kcee's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@SolomonTheophi9 stated:

"This one say Biafra was created 1914 Kcee Limpopo don’t even know his history"

@pdogged shared:

"He did not name BIAFRA for the Igbos, he named it for we old eastern region. A lot of tribes reside there and Biafra will come one day."

@OnyeChiMereEze1 stated:

"Dr. Frank Opigo(may Okike bless his soul) didn't suggest the name 'Biafra' to the Eastern Consultative Assembly, rather, he reminded the Assembly that the name of that Region is 'Biafra'. Dont forget that he had a PhD in History, while Ojukwu had a first Degree in History."

@SolomonTheophi9 noted:

"Biafra is not just for the Igbo people but has Igbo majority Biafra has so many tribe it was ijaw man that gave the name Biafra so why saying it an Igbo thing I am Igbo person but Biafra is for us all not just the Igbo"

@Samfizsy shared:

"Funny enough the word Biafra was coined by a Portuguese, before you argue go verify. MNK will be cussing that Nigeria was named by the west yet he want to create another coin named by the west."

Kcee says Biafra predates today’s political meaning. Photo: @kceeokonkwo/IG.

