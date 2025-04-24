Ijeoma Okonkwo, wife of singer Kcee, has shared a lovely photo to mark their 15th wedding anniversary

In the post, Ijeoma also penned a love note to her husband to appreciate him for the years they have spent together

Fans also joined the singer's wife in thanking God, as they wished them more years of happiness together

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, and his beautiful wife, have marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

Ijeoma, the wife of the music star, shared a lovely post about their anniversary on social media.

In her post, she shared a romantic picture where they were both kissing and accompanied it with a short love note.

In the photo, the couple were deeply engrossed in their romantic gesture while closing their eyes.

Ijeoma pens love note to husband

In the caption of his her post, Ijeoma appreciated her husband, who was once called out by a food critic, for the years they have spent together.

According to her, the 15 years they have spent as a couple, are the best part of her life. Ijeoma also affirmed that her husband who joined the Lord Chosen's trend months ago has been her joy, peace and thanked him once again for loving her the way she is.

Fans gush over Ijeoma's post

Followers of the superstar were excited about her post, many teased the couple and stated that their revered father must not see the kind of picture she shared.

A few congratulated them and wished them any more years together, as they showered prayers on the couple.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Kcee's wife post

Nigerians have reacted to the post made by the singer's wife on her wedding anniversary. Here are comments below:

@kikichuks said:

"Love Nwantinti. Fine Man Lover. Happy Wedding Anniversary My People. Many more blessed and fruitful years ahead."

@iamnaniboi commented:

"Daddy and Mummy Kwemto. Happy 15 years anniversary. 95 more years to go."

@lindainnocent shared:

"Happy anniversary my baby and our baby. Love u both."

@chioma_smart12 wrote:

"God please help me I want to marry once and marry right marriage won’t end me the way it’s end my cousin sis with 8 months pregnant…. Congrats ma’am I’m a big fan."

@mohammedkwajaffa said:

"Ohhhh wowwww. How time flies. Super Congratulations my people."

@rosieorganicbeauty.ng stated:

"The caption is everything. Best wishes, my people."

@stluchy_fabricsbackup commented:

"Onye church anyi, hmmm father must hear this. Lol. Happy wedding anniversary, more bliss."

Source: Legit.ng