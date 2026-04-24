Saheed Osupa petitioned the Force Criminal Investigation Department against Alfa Sunnah, alleging defamation, cyberstalking, and a breach of privacy

The feud intensified after the cleric released recorded phone conversations where Osupa allegedly shaded Pasuma and Kollington Ayinla

A defiant Alfa Sunnah has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the musician, daring him to use any spiritual powers at his disposal

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has taken legal action against Islamic cleric and content creator Alfa Sunnah.

He filed a petition with the Nigerian police over alleged cyberstalking, invasion of privacy, and defamation of character.

The development was contained in a letter of invitation reportedly issued to the cleric by the Police Force Criminal Investigation Department, which surfaced online.

Saheed Osupa petitions the Force Criminal Investigation Department against Alfa Sunnah, alleging defamation. Photos: Saheed Osupa/Alfa Sunnah.

Source: Instagram

The petition comes after weeks of online exchanges between both parties, with Alfa Sunnah repeatedly calling out the Fuji musician.

The tension escalated after the cleric released alleged call recordings between him and Osupa.

In the audio, Osupa was purportedly heard making remarks about fellow Fuji icons Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and Ayinla Kollington.

Alfa Sunnah also accused the musician of encouraging him to attack critics online — a claim that further intensified the dispute.

Responding earlier, Osupa denied any wrongdoing and distanced himself from the allegations.

The singer, who recently clashed with Governor Seyi Makinde, maintained that the claims were misleading and damaging to his reputation.

Following the petition, a police invitation reportedly asked Alfa Sunnah to appear for questioning over the allegations.

The move signalled a shift from social media exchanges to formal legal action.

Observers noted that the matter now involves accusations of cyberstalking, privacy invasion, and defamation.

Amid the invitation, Alfa Sunnah released a video addressing Osupa directly. In the clip, the cleric challenged the Fuji musician and issued a seven-day ultimatum.

He dared Osupa to use what he described as spiritual powers against him, insisting he was not afraid.

Read the letter of invitation below:

Watch Alfa Sunnah's response here:

Reactions trail petition by Saheed Osupa:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@kingkunlecs stated:

"That's beautiful, he should explain himself over there... All the online jambla he was doing should stop... When everything was sweet u ddnt call him out, u were doing the wrong job with good heart but when he can't pay extra u decided to call him out.. He deserve jaiI term"

@AdekunleAbolaj1 commented:

"Na this one say e see vision against Saheed osupa that time abi"

@Sa81008803Fatai wrote:

"Saheed and wahala nah close frnd ajeh"

@TimiOgundare noted:

"For someone who fought against Oppression himself. Osupa's first intuition is very worrying."

Saheed Osupa denies any wrongdoing in the allegations by Alfa Sunnah. Photo: Saheed Osupa.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable's feud with Saheed Osupa

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng