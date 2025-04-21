Business mogul E-money surprised two lucky fans with brand-new tricycles at the Two Kings Concert in Enugu

The star-studded event also served as a grand birthday celebration for his brother, popular singer Kcee

A viral video captured the emotional moment one of the fans prostrated to appreciate E-money’s generous gift

Businessman and entertainment mogul, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-money, has once again demonstrated his love for fans through an unexpected act of generosity.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, during the highly anticipated Two Kings Concert at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, E-money shocked the crowd when he gifted two lucky fans brand-new tricycles, popularly known as keke.

The concert, which pulled a massive turnout, was not just about thrilling performances. It also served as a special birthday celebration for his elder brother, Kingsley Okonkwo, famously known as Kcee.

Businessman E-Money gifted two lucky fans tricycles at a concert in Enugu. @iam_emoney1/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video from the concert, E-money, who recently made a promise to the family of late actor Junior Pope, could be seen presenting dummy keys to the two fans in the middle of the stadium, as cheers erupted from the excited audience.

The overwhelmed fans were visibly emotional, with one of them dropping to the ground in full prostration to express his deep gratitude.

The heartwarming moment has since made waves online, earning E-money praises from social media users who hailed his constant support and kindness toward everyday Nigerians.

See the video here:

Fans react to E-money’s kind gesture

Fans and well-wishers took to the comment sections to pray for more blessings for the billionaire, with many noting that such gifts could help change the lives of the beneficiaries forever. Legit.ng compiled the reactions of these fans below.

@PreyeTechwrld said: "Money na water normally."

@chababy81 wrote: "Now they can feed their family because they are not driving it for someone but theirs."

@PGaelefaith commented:

"This is a great blessing. More grace to him."

@Anonchu_ added:

"This man is steady empowering youths I can't lie. God bless him."

@Oluwaseun_gram said:

"This is what true wealth is about. Lifting others while you rise."

@Blessing_damsel wrote:

"E-money will never lack. See the joy on the faces of those boys."

@KingAlfred007 reacted:

"Man of the people. Respect boss!"

@Prettychika1 added:

"He just changed their lives in one night. God bless him more."

@SammieFresh007 said:

"If more rich men were like E-money, Nigeria would be a better place."

@Dreal_Queenie commented:

"Not just showing off wealth but using it to bless others. Well done E-money!"

The two fans could not contain their joy after the gesture from E-money. Photos: @iam_emoney1/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Funnybone appreciates E-money for car gift

Legit.ng had reported that E-money gifted comedian, Chibunna Stanley, also known as Funnybone an SUV.

The gesture came during the businessman’s birthday celebration in February.

Appreciating E-money, the comedian said he was speechless and lost for words over the kind gesture. Funnybone remarked that he was so grateful and felt blessed to be the recipient of the gift.

