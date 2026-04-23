Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo has finally opened up about her firm decision to keep her newborn son, Rakeem, away from the glaring eyes of the public despite massive demands from her followers

During a lively livestream session with TikToker Jarvis, the beautiful wife of Tanzanian singer Juma Jux made it clear that she is entirely unbothered by the heavy dragging from netizens

Fans rallied behind the young mother as many agreed that shielding her child from social media is the smartest move for her absolute peace of mind as a parent

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, who is famously known as the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has firmly addressed the individuals dragging her across social media for choosing to keep her son’s face hidden from the public.

The young mother of one, who is married to the Tanzanian singer and songwriter Juma Jux, made it clear that the online pressure will not force her to change her mind regarding her child's privacy

Priscilla Ojo tells fans she will continue hiding her son's face online despite backlash and will only reveal him when she feels ready to do so. Photo: its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Despite the continuous demands from curious followers who want to see the baby, Priscy said she remains entirely unbothered by the dragging and insists on doing things at her own pace.

While engaging in a livestream conversation with the popular TikToker and influencer Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, who is widely recognised by her fans as either Jarvis or Jadrolita, Priscilla Ojo explained that she exercises full control over her son, Rakeem, because he belongs to her.

The influencer went further to state that she will confidently continue to hide his face from the internet until she personally decides that the timing is perfect to finally show him to the world.

“If they like, they should drag me that I am hiding my son’s face. I will hide his face. He’s my son. When I’m ready, or when I feel like it’s okay, I will reveal his face”.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Priscilla Ojo’s privacy claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

A large number of social media users supported the influencer and praised her bold parenting choice.

@FrancisLebron8 advised:

"hide your baby 👶 for your peace of mind"

@StelxyG noted:

"It's better for the kid's sake"

@Chukwuma_Emma1 commented:

"She has every right to hide her child’s face . People should learn to mind their own business."

@ezikepeace1 wrote:

"It’s better the way she wants it, everyone celebrity must not post their child."

@hintrovertt joked:

"No be thesame baby them create ig account for immediately them born am 😂💔"

@JohnEtebom reacted:

"Her baby, her choice"

Priscilla Ojo responds to online criticism over hiding her baby's face as she declares that her son belongs to her and she can decide what to do. Photo: its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo defends Mother over film premiere drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo defended her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, after controversies erupted during the premiere of her new film, The Return of Arinzo, on Sunday, March 29.

The event drew several Nollywood stars but was marked by viral moments, including Funke Akindele snubbing Toyin Abraham's greeting and Madam Saje ignoring Odunlade Adekola's attempt to greet her.

Reacting through a lengthy Instagram post, Priscilla noted that since her mother announced the movie, controversies had followed one after another, but expressed confidence that the film would succeed despite attempts to ruin Iyabo Ojo's plans.

Source: Legit.ng