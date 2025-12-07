Drama as Odumeje drags Tinubu with Fela's song during church service
- President Bola Tinubu's administration has been subtly criticised by controversial Onitsha-based cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly referred to as Prophet Odumeje
- The cleric was captured in a viral video singing a popular song of Nigerian afrobeat founder, Fela Anikulapo, known as Fela, during a church service
- Pastor Odumeje's trending video has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians who are connecting it to the situation of the country
Controversial Onitsha-based cleric Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly referred to as Prophet Odumeje, has got Nigerians talking, after he was captured in a viral video, singing a popular song of Nigerian afrobeat founder, Fela Anikulapo, known as Fela, during a church service.
In the trending video, the cleric used the late activist song, "Palava" to criticise the Nigerian government, from the presidency to the national assembly, the state governors and the state houses of assembly as well as government agencies and parastatals.
Some of those he mentioned were the renovation of the vice president's official residence by President Bola Tinubu's administration. The cleric alleged that the late singer had been a strong critic of the government and alleged that the authorities did everything to kill Fela.
Nigerians react as Prophet Odumeje sings Fela's song
The video of the moment has got Nigerians talking. Below are some of their reactions:
Ijem reiterated Odumeje's verses:
"Palava, go follow you. You and your family. Senator, palava go follow you. Governor, palava go join you o. President, you go face palava. No matter what you say about Odumeje, I love that he has repeatedly chosen to stand for truth when it comes to Nigeria and the problems with Nigeria. And this is a wonderful sermon by the way."
Alatika Baba commended the cleric:
"This man is better than most of these GOs who refused to say the truth to the government despite the suffering of the poor citizens. They see how government officials are stealing billions, and the pastors will keep quiet, but they will tell poor citizens to fast and pray."
Christain Ndu praised Odumeje:
"The only pastor in Nigeria who keeps calling out the bad leaders we have. Man is risking his life, and people think say nah, cruise him the catch."
Prince criticised the pastor:
"I'm suspecting they pay these people to attend Church services."
Pusha described Odumeje as a smart man:
"Smartness is not by school; he’s a smart man. He’s indirectly calling out bad government, in the guise of what Fela said."
Stagurd wrote:
"Ah see cruise for my guy church, nothing u want to tell me ODJ na real guy."
See the video of the cleric here:
Odumeje shares life transformation story
Legit.ng earlier reported that Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, the Onitsha-based cleric better known as Odumeje, had disclosed that he was an armed robber and terrorist when he was aged 14.
The cleric opened up on his life and his personality before having an encounter with Jesus Christ.
Odumeje, while addressing the congregation, praised his mother for leading him to Christ and orchestrating his salvation.
