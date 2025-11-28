A conversation between Carter Efe and singer KCee during a livestream session has gone viral on social media

The focus was on Biafra as the streamer questioned the music star about his state of origin in the viral video

KCee's response to Carter Efe has ignited mixed reactions as netizens shared diverse opinions online

Music star KCee, whose real name is Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, has left many Nigerians talking following his conversation about his state of origin during a recent livestream session with content creator and streamer, Carter Efe.

In the short clip, Carter asked KCee where he was from, and KCee simply responded by saying, "Anambra."

Going further, the streamer replied to the Ojapiano crooner, stating categorically that he was from Biafra, a comment which appeared to unsettle the singer, who insisted he was from Anambra state.

KCee argued that while Anambra is a state, Biafra is not. He added that he didn’t want to linger too much on the topic.

The exchange between KCee and Carter Efe went as follows:

"Where are you from, Anambra, Anambra state, you are from Biafra, I am from Anambra state, Biafra no be state, we are Igbos, that is our baptism name, I no wan talk deep into am, na music I dey sing."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that KCee and Cubana Chiefpriest teamed up on a new music project. The duo jointly dropped a video from a studio session as they teased their new song titled Federal Government.

The video from KCee's livestream session with Carter Efe is below:

Reactions trail KCee's response to Carter Efe

While some netizens defended KCee, arguing that the streamer wanted to set him up with his question, others expressed their disappointment in the singer over the response he gave.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Igwehenryfrank said:

"Dude’s from my hometown, but I’m honestly so ashamed of him after that statement! Look, even if you don’t want to get involved in any drama or be labeled an IPOB supporter, there’s still a smarter way to explain yourself."

moviemindarenaS said:

"U wan put my kcee head for tight corner Na music I deh sing my brother."

Magik_jay_ said:

"You want make e enter trouble."

Dexy300 said:

"He is right. We are Igbos. Biafra was a short lived republic that included other ethnicities in the old Eastern region. However, Biafra is still part of our history because you can't tell the story of Igbo people without mentioning Biafra."

timber99973 said:

"OH MY GOD...HE JUST DENIED BIAFRA."

potent_ial said:

"I be Igbo but I will support his choice of word anywhere considering the current tension in the country. Bia Carter please be mindful of your questions na, no come Dey ask person question like Peller. You should know better early enough before dem think u otherwise."

kdtrader1999 reacted:

"Our Baptism name."

William19Prisca said:

"It’s better as he didn’t go deep. They can’t drag you that’s why they’re complaining, if he went deep or supported it now he’ll be trending cancel kcee everywhere ooo just like they did for Olamide. He made wise decision whether u like it or not."

KCee, wife mark 15th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Kcee and his beautiful wife, Ijeoma, marked their 15th wedding anniversary in style

The singer's wife shared a lovely post about their anniversary on social media.

In her post, she shared a romantic picture where they were both kissing and accompanied it with a short love note.

