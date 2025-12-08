A Lagos community leader challenged K1 De Ultimate’s origin and royal connections, insisting he is unfit for the Awujale stool

The Ijebu-Ode ruling house issued a strict ancestral verification task for all contenders, including K1, before screening could begin

Fresh allegations surfaced about the Fuji icon’s links to politicians and an attempt to seek support from President Tinubu

The bid by Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate to become the next Awujale of Ijebuland has taken a new turn, following fresh claims from a Lagos community figure, Balogun Eko.

He insisted the musician is neither from Ijebuland nor linked to its royal bloodline.

K1, in a letter dated December 3, 2025, formally declared his interest in the revered Awujale stool, identifying himself as a “bonafide son” of the Fusengbuwa ruling house.

The move instantly amplified conversations across social media and within traditional circles.

However, Balogun Eko, who described himself as the Chief Balogun of the Epetedo Area, has now introduced a controversial angle.

Speaking in a video making rounds online, Balogun Eko claimed that K1’s lineage does not trace to Ijebu-Ode and argued that the Fuji musician “has no connection with royalty in Ijebuland”.

He insisted that the people of Ijebu would never accept a king who is “not originally one of them”.

He added that the revered throne must be protected from what he called “external influence”.

He also stressed that K1’s public personality and past controversies would make him unacceptable as a monarch, saying:

“Ijebu people are peaceful. They don’t want a controversial person sitting on that stool.”

While the allegations continue to gain traction, the Ijebu-Ode royal family has taken a firm stance.

According to Abdulateef Owoyemi, chairman of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, declaring interest in the throne is only the first step. Every aspirant must complete a royal lineage data form detailing at least seven generations of ancestry.

He noted that only those who successfully establish verifiable royal roots will be considered.

This requirement puts K1 and other contenders under renewed scrutiny as traditional verification begins.

Balogun Eko further alleged that K1 attempted to involve President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his Awujale ambition but was ignored.

The development he claims contributed to the tension that played out publicly during the ValueJet incident at the Abuja airport.

He also alleged that K1’s active commercial engagements with politicians and high-profile individuals make him unsuitable for royalty.

He argued that the throne cannot be combined with professional entertainment commitments.

