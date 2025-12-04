The Yoruba movie star released a new photo from her treatment session, offering a rare update since revealing her brain tumour diagnosis

Her post came shortly after KWAM 1 publicly acknowledged their son for the first time, a development tied to earlier tensions

Bisola’s emotional message has reopened conversations about her health struggles, co-parenting issues

Yoruba Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus has shared a new photo from her treatment session while battling a brain tumour.

The movie star posted the image on Instagram on Wednesday, December 3, expressing gratitude to God.

She wrote:

“Alhamdulilai Alhamdulilai Alhamdulilai What God cannot do does not exist Dec/4.”

Actress Bisola Badmus released a new photo from her treatment session for brain tumour. Photo: @officialbisolabadmus/IG

Source: Instagram

Bisola Badmus publicly disclosed her brain tumour diagnosis in 2024. In an interview that year, she admitted to hiding her illness at first, even from her child’s father, Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1.

According to her, the singer later found out and offered support for a while before communication reportedly broke down.

She said maintaining their son alone had become overwhelming during her treatment, especially when she struggled physically and financially.

Following her emotional revelation, many Nigerians stepped in to support her. Some fans volunteered to sponsor her son’s education, while others offered financial donations toward her health care.

A notable volunteer even pledged to fly her abroad for brain surgery, saying no mother battling a life-threatening condition should face it alone.

KWAM 1 finally recognised their son

The new treatment photo is coming nearly a week after KWAM 1 publicly acknowledged their son for the first time, a moment many Nigerians described as long overdue.

Read her post here:

Reactions trail Bisola Badmus' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ smartbee_makeover wrote:

"Alihamdulillah robil alameen. Ogun to ti se koni gberi mo oo bihizinillah Rahman"

@dupsie_royal_africanfoods stated:

"Jeki Bisola Badmus so nisiyi pe Nitori ti OluwaSEUN , nitori ti Anu re duro titi lai"

@ abikedebbie2024 shared:

"He's a merciful God 🙏🙏🙌🔥🔥 all glory belongs to God Almighty 🙌 Ogun toti se koni gberi mo loruko Jesu 🙏 Amen"

@_olorisunshine stated:

"Alhamdulilahi Robbi Li Alamin Always 🙏🙏🙏 Indeed our Names speaks volume in our existence, Indeed you are KIFAYATULLAH 💕💖💖 THE SUFFICIENCY OF ALMIGHTY ALLAH"

@abiolahstudios:

"May God never forsake you and his praises shall never be seized form you mouth IJN"

@preorderwithswm_arena:

"Your come back sis, God took it personal oo. You glow differently and more beautiful ma"

@preorderwithswm_arena noted:

"Your come back sis, God took it personal oo. You glow differently and more beautiful ma"

Bisola Badmus calls out KWAM 1 over the upkeep of their son. Photos: @officialbisolabadmus/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afod raises money for Bisola Badmus

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, raised N3.4 million for ailing colleague, Bisola Badmus, and presented the money to her.

In a video that made the rounds, the actor went to Badmus's house to give her the money, and she was in tears.

She prayed and appreciated her fans for coming to her aid, and fans also prayed for Afod for making the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng