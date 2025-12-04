Africa Digital Media Awards

Queen Mercy Atang Finally Confirms Her Marriage Is Over: “Single and Unavailable”

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
3 min read
  • BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang confirmed her marriage to David Oyekanmi has ended after months of speculation
  • Her revelation came after skit maker Lordlamba publicly identified her as the mother of his daughter
  • Queen’s declaration has reignited discussions about love, loyalty, and the pressure public figures face in modern relationships

BBNaija 2021 alumna Queen Mercy Atang has officially confirmed that her marriage to David Oyekanmi has ended.

The reality TV star made the revelation in a response to a fan on Instagram.

The follower, admiring her beauty, asked if she was “still married,” prompting Queen to reply, saying, “Single and unavailable.”

BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang ends marriage with David Oyekan
Queen Mercy Atang confirms that her marriage to David Oyekanmi has ended. Photos: @queenmercyatang/IG.
Source: Instagram

The comment, which she later deleted, immediately sealed what had been public speculation for months.

Queen Mercy Atang and David Oyekanmi tied the knot in March 2024 in a glamorous ceremony that dominated social media conversations and celebrity blogs.

Their union was celebrated as one of the standout celebrity weddings of the year.

But behind the scenes, things were far from perfect.

By August, fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. David also appeared without his wedding ring in several recent posts.

The story took an unexpected turn when comedian and skit maker Lordlamba publicly introduced his daughter, Princess Keilah, to the world.

He shared photos of himself with the little girl and stated that she was his child with Queen Mercy Atang.

The revelation resurfaced their past relationship, which began shortly after Queen’s exit from BBNaija.

Queen later confirmed that she is indeed the child's mother and has openly celebrated her daughter online, even while married to David.

For many fans, the timeline raised unanswered questions.

Read the conversation here:

Reactions trail Queen's confirmation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below

@ayarotimi said:

"One marriage that the whole Internet stood for and supported whole heartedly, kai na wa o"

@lil_smilely7 wrote:

"If you no sabi English you won't get what she is saying she just playing around she is still married"

@thetrending_space said:

"But it was very obvious the marriage might not work, she literally didn't heal..she moved on to.marry way to fast to spite her ex...that her husband was her rebound..once you get healed in a rebound relationship your eyes go clear..you'll realise you never really loved your rebound..u just used that person to spite your ex and heal"

@ ifyamandaa shared:

"God abegi oo.. marriage no be anything again oo.. seems people now do wedding for fun"

@lush_chi2 wrote:

"I wanted Queen to marry Igbo man wey get sense. I like her so much, but it’s what it’s. As for her comment she’s just been sarcastic. She’s still married to that Yoruba man Abi pastor"

@a_different_bethy commented:

"She has deleted her reply"
Queen Mercy Atang's marriage to David under spotlight
Queen Mercy Atang and David Oyekanmi got married in 2024. Photos: @queenmercyatang/IG.
Source: Instagram

BBNaija Queen laments over husband’s DMs

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang cried out on social media over the kinds of messages in her husband’s DM.

The former reality show star posted a screenshot of one of the messages sent to her husband by other women

Queen’s post drew the attention of several Nigerians, and it generated a series of reactions from concerned fans.

Source: Legit.ng

