A video of Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus sharing her struggles, including a terminal illness, finances and mental has gone viral

The actress was recently interviewed by content creator Omoga and his boss, Olamilekan Agbaye

During the interview, Bisola Badmus shared how she sold both her cars to raise money needed for treatment and several other touching moments

A video of Nigerian actress Bisola Badmus finally sharing her story after years away from Nollywood has gone viral.

During the interview, Bisola Badmus spoke about her struggles with fast-rising content creator Omoga and movie producer Olamilekan Ayinla Agbaye.

Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus opens up about becoming wretched due to a severe brain illness. Photo credit: @officialbisolabadmus/@omoga_02

In the viral clip, Omoga and Olamilekan Agbaye revealed that they planned to prank Bisola Badmus, but after arriving at her place and she opened up about her struggles, they were left distraught.

While sharing what she had been through over the last two years, Bisola Badmus revealed that she had to sell her cars and other valuables to raise money for her treatment.

"At a point, I couldn't recognise my son" - Badmus

During the conversation, Bisola Badmus revealed how ill she was that, at some point, she couldn't recognise her first son, Malik.

She noted that some of her colleagues, including Sotayo Gaga, Lola Idije, and others, came to her aid. But it wasn't enough, as her illness nearly left her in penury.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react as Bisola Badmus' video stirs comments

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the emotional interview:

@db_surprise_guru_:

"Ahhhh God will heal her inshallah."

@emmyolayioye:

"Please, can I support her in my own little way?"

@mannyfrressh:

"Malik is very well raised.. proud of his mom."

@blessingbakenne:

"Who send me here by this middle of the night… I can’t control my tears 😭 😭😭 but then again this life sha😢…. All that you’ve lost shall be return unto you in millions folds this too shall pass lagbara Olorun."

@oladoyin444:

"Ya Robbi please heal her and multiply all her losses in fold pls ya Robbi for the sake of her child bijahi lailailallah."

@officialomoborty:

"It is well darling. This time shall pass. God is with you. You’re in my prayer."

@adetunjiakanbialatata:

"Hmmm, o lagbara o 🤔. That boy belongs to K1 D Ultimate and I wonder why he's not taking responsibility on the mother and child? If he's not then he's not doing well."

Kemi Afolabi shares battle with Lupus

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Afolabi, another actress, shared her battle with Lupus.

In an interview, she stated that doctors told her she has four years to live as she lamented spending N1 million naira weekly for her medication.

Nigerians sympathised with the actress as they told her to seek help and find healing in God.

