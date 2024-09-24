Actor Kunle Afod has raised another N3.4 million for ailing colleague, Bisola Badmus and presented the money to her

In a video making the rounds, the actor went to Badmus's house to give her the money and she was in tears

She prayed and appreciated her fans for coming to her aid, and fans also prayed for Afod for making the initiative

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, has visited his colleague, ailing Bisola Badmus to present a cash gift to her.

Legit.ng had reported that Afod had initially raised the sum of N1.3 million for the actress to cater for her health and other expenses.

Kunle Afod raises money for Bisola Badmus. Photo credit @kiunleafo/@officialbisolabadmus

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the movie star was in Badmus' house to see her and to give her the cash gift. The money were taken from a bag and all kept on the table for the actress to see.

Afod asked her to count it to ensure that it was indeed complete.

Bisola Badmus cries

In the video, the actress tearfully received the money as she thanked her fans for helping her. She also prayed that none of them would be in a situation that others would be raising money for them.

This came after Biola Bayo also got two scholarships, one for secondary school and another one for tertiary institution for Badmus's son.

The actress also got a sponsor to pay for her trip to any part of the world so that she can undergo a brain surgery.

Reactions trail Kunle Afod's action

Netizen reacted to what Kunle Afod did to his colleague Bisola Badmus. Here are some of the comments below:

@ashabbyy_glamz.brand_promoter:

"Some people body go pepper seeing this, God bless the givers and Kunle Afod e o ni subu daanu."

@agnesslopezz:

"Must he be bringing cash the money can be paid into account for security reasons thanks to the givers."

@yemigold78:

"God bless you all."

@rikaz_fabric:

"Thank you very much Kunle Afod may the lord bless and keep you and your family, you are really doing great."

@titilola_osinowo:

"Make dem no go rob am for house oo."

@emmydrey301:

"Keep up the good work sire kunleafo."

@marhb_farm:

"Thank you kunleafod na man you be but pls sir why not transfer to her account Becos of security reason and then post the receipt sir for safety sake ni ooo."

@abiola.balogun.71697:

"Seriously k1 no get shame."

@fagbemisarah88:

"God no be man, Shame on lizard and dat abimo ma wo wey call himself bobo no go die unless toba darugbo."

Bisola Badmus calls out K1

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian actress trended online following her recent podcast appearance.

The role interpreter who shared her recent health battle called out singer KWAM1, the father of her son.

In an open plea, Bisola disclosed how their relationship has been over the years, which has since caught the attention of many.

