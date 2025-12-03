A Nigerian lady reacted to a recent video of music icon 2Baba and his wife, Natasha, at a recent event

This came amid recent controversies surrounding their marriage, including an altercation that was broadcast on air

As she reacted to the video, she shared why she didn’t pity him, as she advised men to learn from him

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the drama between singer 2Baba Idibia and his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

The couple had been in a series of controversies, including a dramatic scene during an Instagram Live session hosted by Daddy Freeze.

A lady shares her observations about 2Baba's family drama. Photo: X/@mz_sookiee, Instagram, @official2baba

Source: UGC

The media personality had initially invited two of the Nigerian musician's former managers to appear for a conversation about the singer’s recent UK scandal.

As the discussion continued, 2Baba suddenly joined the Instagram Live session and got into an altercation with his wife.

Man shares observation about 2Baba, Natasha in video

Following the series of drama surrounding the couple, netizens had taken to social media to react to the marital controversies.

An X user identified as @mz_sookiee, while reacting to a video of 2Baba and his wife at a recent event, shared her opinion on the matter

She said:

“I don’t even care what’s happening to Tuface. Everything I know, I know against my will. A full grown man! What was he expecting? Marrying the granddaughter of a politician, leaving everything he and Annie built for 10mins pleasure. I don’t pity him at all, other men should learn from him.”

See her post below:

Other reactions that trailed the video are below:

@DjPapiLondon said:

"Transistor radio frequency, always online for proper checkmating. E don be for 2baba."

@Nna__Emeka

"Experience is the best teacher. Mama sabi how she take enter picture."

@IRalphtjacob said:

"Dude is not walking freeeelly!! She jus Dey everywhere for him front."

@Victorsax8 said:

"Side chick wey don turn main chick still dey do side chick security 13 years later the paranoia never left."

@Rae_laughs said:

"Nah I’ve seen enough, she sure blackmailed him into marrying her!"

@nas_dotcom said:

"Omo this marking na 101. Abeg give the man breathing space now. Which wahala be dis."

@gabbyExg said:

"You all are just too obsessed with 2baba and Natasha ehh! God forbid, a wife can't keep an eye on her husband again without people reading meaning into it. Meanwhile, nobody wants to acknowledge that 2baba is looking fresher and with decent weight since he coupled up with her."

2Baba and Natasha trends as lady reacts to their marital drama. Photo:Instagram, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a man who analysed 2Baba's drama with Natasha on live video shared what he noticed and asked a deep question.

Elderly woman reacts to 2Baba's marital drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly woman shared her personal marital experience as she reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding singer 2Baba and his new wife, Natasha.

Drama unfolded when media personality Daddy Freeze hosted an online chat with the singer’s former managers, and the couple caused drama as they joined.

As the woman reacted to the drama, she mentioned what she had noticed about men who leave their wives.

Source: Legit.ng