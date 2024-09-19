Actress Bisola Badmus has been receiving love and support from fans after she made public her ongoing battle with a brain tumour

The love shown towards the actress has now been extended to her son, whom she had with Fuji star KWAM 1

The latest update of support shown to Bisola Badmus' son has triggered reactions as many berated KWAM 1

Popular Yoruba actress Bisola Badmus's son Malik, whom she had with Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1 ), has been granted a scholarship to further his education despite his mother's ailing condition.

Recall that Bisola, during her heart-wrenching revelation with her colleague Biola Adebayo, opened up about her ongoing battle with a brain tumour.

Biola Adebayo appreciate fans on Bisola Badmus' behalf after her son was granted scholarship. Credit: @bisolabadmus @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Following her passionate outcry for support, Biola, in a recent statement, announced that Bisola’s son had been awarded a scholarship from a kind-hearted Nigerian, relieving the struggling mother.

Biola also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported and showed love to Bisola after her interview.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bisola also appealed to KWAM 1 to take responsibility for their son, as she revealed it has not been easy for her to care for him alone.

Reactions as Bisola Badmus's son gets scholarship

fifeoflagos:

"Make another person Dey give a whole oluaye fuji son scholarship?laishey okuaye?like I always tell anybody that want to listen,some of us are better than all this so called celebrities may God bless the sponsor."

dollarizeme:

"Somebody play me: Eni elenii o ni gba ise mi se Ayinde eba mi Sami by K1 the Ultimate."

rotes_babe:

"And the father is alive....smh. now in the future when he becomes successful and the dad gets invited to his celebration he'll start shedding crocodile tears."

paradise_weddings.ng:

"This is a big lesson to women not all glitter ✨ is gold . You don’t have to eat from public pot."

olamidayo001:

"@kingwasiuayindemarshal daddy SOMEONE Just gave your own CHILD schoolarship ?? I mean as wealthy as you are sir?"

temmy_business_world:

"Chai see your life br Wasiu. It is well oooo. I pray she heal totally insha Allah. She will live to see that boy grow to become a successful man in life."

