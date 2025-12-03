Teebillz has joined his colleagues in the entertainment industry in reacting to the viral video of singer 2Baba and his new wife

The singer has allegedly been attacked twice in the videos circulating online, causing concern among his fans

In his post, Teebillz recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the singer confided in him

Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz and former husband of Tiwa Savage, has reacted to the series of videos in which singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, is allegedly being abused by his new wife.

A few days ago, the singer's manager revealed some troubling details about his marriage to the politician, and many celebrities, as well as fans, have offered advice on how 2Baba should handle his marriage.

Fans rect to Tiwa Savage’s ex-hubby emotional note to 2Baba. Photo credit@teebillz/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram page, Teebillz shared an emotional moment when 2Baba once cried on his shoulder after attending his father’s birthday.

According to Teebillz, 2Baba paid for his ticket and asked him to stay longer. During their time together, the African Queen crooner told Teebillz that since his departure, there had been no one to open up to.

Teebillz also revealed that they shared personal struggles that most men would never talk about, and 2Baba’s honesty made him love him even more.

Teebillz urges 2Baba to seek help

In his post, the talent manager acknowledged that he too has his own demons to fight, but emphasized that it was time for 2Baba to seek help.

2Baba continues to trend over viral videos. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

He encouraged the legendary singer to get therapy or clinical support, stressing that there was no shame in choosing life. Teebillz mentioned that many legends, including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Nigerian legend Majek Fashek, suffered because they didn’t get the help they needed to face their demons.

Teebillz added that he has always looked out for 2Baba behind closed doors and is also working on himself.

He urged 2Baba to work on himself for the sake of his beautiful children. Teebillz concluded by saying, "It’s better to stand alone than to be with a woman who only loves your best side or feeds your worst."

After seeing hie post, many call late singer, Sound Sultan's name and regrets that he was no more. They stated that he can best handle 2Baba, who was his very close friend.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Teebillz' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@floxymzp shared:

"Godbless u for this write up."

@officialmeri_madeinheaven stated:

"A man no one has anything bad to talk about may God help him."

@sucresouvenirs said:

"This will serve as a big lesson to most men. God will help you oh father Abraham."

@barbara_bibbie wrote:

"Wish sound sultan was alive. He would have gone above to make sure tuface doesn’t find himself in this situation. That was his best Guy, after his demise things started going downhill."

@funmimotunde shared:

"You all shouting while they are not message him private them say na Africa warrior Dey in charge of the phones so he won't see them ooo na him management talk am."

