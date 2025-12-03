Nasboi has reacted to videos of music star 2Baba that recently circulated on social media as he described them as embarrassing

The skit maker and singer shared how he had always looked up to the African Queen crooner since he was 16

His open letter to the music star has since triggered mixed reactions from celebrities and netizens

Skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi, has penned an emotional open letter to music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, over a series of videos of him that recently surfaced on social media amid his marital drama with his new wife, Natasha Osawaru.

Recall that online commentator Tosin Silverdam released a video that shared how 2Baba was allegedly arrested by the police in the UK.

Another video from Daddy Freeze's live session also captured the physical altercation between 2Baba and Natasha.

In his open letter, Nasboi disclosed that he felt genuinely heartbroken seeing some of the 'embarrassing videos and news' about 2Baba circulating online.

"It hurts because you have always been my mentor. I’ve looked up to you since I was 16. I loved every bit of your music, your personality, and the humility you carried yourself with. In fact, you were one of the people who taught me what it means to be humble," he said.

Nasboi stated that he never knew 2Baba as someone who fought publicly, argued online, or created drama.

"The 2Baba I grew up loving was calm, humble, and carried himself with grace," he said. "Sir, you may have your private battles with anyone in your life, that is normal, but the version of events being brought online now is damaging and unfamiliar to those of us who truly love and respect you. Your current situation is presenting a side of you that many of us have never seen, and it is painful to watch," Nasboi said.

He appealed to 2Baba to take control of the situation.

"We still believe in you. We still admire you. We still want to see the 2Baba we grew up respecting," he added.

Nasboi's open letter to 2Baba is below:

Comments on Nasboi's open letter to 2Baba

tenientertainer said:

"We gast go help baba like this! With soldier uniform."

dai_mond_lolly wrote:

"A loyal fan for life can’t do no wrong I wish he knows how important he is to some of us he is a legend!"

tiaravibez said:

"Honestly speaking !, e tire me . But one love to my legend."

chormy_nick said:

"But he’s not complaining…he’s having a blissful marriage…pls let him enjoy."

chygoz231 wrote:

"When you love someone, you protect them, not expose them. I don’t know what this post was intended to achieve but I’m a 100% sure you would not want someone with a platform as big as yours to pry in your private affairs."

jephbauer said:

"lol suddenly you lot don’t have his dm, you love him but didn’t post his last E.P with Larry Gaga, love him didn’t post about his sold out shows in Birmingham , Bournemouth."

tezimperfect commented:

"Nasboi, i'm also a lover of your contents but i don't think this is the right channel/medium to address someone you really respect."

