A Nigerian man has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding music icon 2Baba Idibia and his marriage to Natasha.

The man released a public message in which he expressed strong concern for the veteran artiste and urged him to reconsider his relationship for his own wellbeing.

Man advises 2Baba to leave Natasha

His comment emerged amid heated online conversations already circulating across platforms about the couple's situation.

Identified as @stevensznxx on X, the man reiterated his deep concern for the singer's personal safety.

He maintained that the relationship raised several worries for him, and he felt compelled to voice them openly.

Steve stressed that his position came from observing the way recent drama surrounding the couple had unfolded and how their relationship seemed troubling from his point of view.

He insisted that his main fear centred on what he believed might be signs of unhealthy behaviour within the home.

According to Steve, the singer needed to prioritise his own security and peace of mind, stating that the relationship did not appear balanced or nurturing enough to support him.

He urged 2Baba to leave the relationship for his safety, as she claimed Natasha was toxic and way younger than he is.

Speaking further, he complained that people who usually commented strongly on sensitive domestic issues had been silent in this situation.

He felt that some of the responses from the wider online community lacked fairness and consistency, especially regarding allegations of harmful behaviour in relationships.

In his words:

"On 2baba Saga I will urge him to leave Natasha for the sake of his safety she’s a toxic woman and she’s way too younger than him. In everything that’s happening there’s no single feminists calling out Natasha for domestic violence on 2face. Ok nah."

Reactions as man advises 2Baba to leave Natasha

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Yxmi said:

"The fact that she's way too young and laying hands on him posses me off."

@jayy_net said:

"Na now he go know the meaning of that song he sang,ever since I left youuuuuuu have been through hell and I’m back."

@Mizmaduhair reacted:

"This is what happens when family members keep interfering in their brothers marriage. They h*ted Annie with so much passion and now they have pushed him into wrong hands. The h*tred they have for Annie made them not even correct 2baba when he is wrong look at what is happening now."

@NATASHA charming:oooooooh God of Annie we dey pray e dey show. Somebody shout power congrats our legendaries."

@EMPRESSplantinum-78 added:

"So 2 baba sold his colored TV for black and white? now he no dey see top cus the black one white TV no clear oo."

