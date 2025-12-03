A young Nigerian man who made a statement about a popular singer 8 months ago has taken to social media to speak out

He shared the tweet he made praising 2Baba for a move he made at the time, and also shared a different statement he made

The man expressed regret for what he said and made a promise to himself following what had happened to the singer

A young Nigerian man has cried out over the situation of the marriage of a popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, known popularly as 2Baba, amid drama with his wife, Natasha.

The individual took to social media to share a different opinion, which is totally different from what he had said about the singer and his wife some months ago.

Man shares opinion on 2Baba’s marriage

His statement is coming after it was reported that the singer was arrested in the UK, a report which has been confirmed by Legit.ng.

Amid the ongoing drama, many individuals reacted to the relationship dispute, and a man just shared his perspective about the marriage.

According to what he shared on his page, @AndyjnrUmaru, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned that he is now afraid of women.

He also issued advice to the public to never interfere in relationship matters anymore.

His post on X read:

"I no go ever put my mouth for Man & Woman matter again. 2face and Natasha have put me in the mud, them dey laugh me now."

"Fear Women guys, fear Women."

He mentioned that he's now in an uncomfortable position because of the couple.

He made this while also quoting a tweet he made on X, 8 months ago, exactly on February 12, 2025, about the couple.

The statement he made read:

"One thing I love about 2face going for Honourable Natasha is that, finally men are beginning to go for high-value, well-qualified women."

"Not one yeye girl that thinks a man should do everything just because she is beautiful, nothing more. The world of men is healing."

His post immediately trended online, and his followers stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man speaks about Natasha

@nwaebonyistate stressed:

Don't ever see couples doing well and wish to sna.tch the husband, you might just end up sna.tching rubbish. Most women are really covering up their husbands shame, a shoe you the sna.tcher aren't ready to wear. It takes a lot to keep a home and endurance is one of them. Once the."

@JOOYSTIC wrote:

"Your first post was very demeaning “one yeye gal”. Annie would have been your sister, would u still call her one yeye gal. You are not also the best person. When dealing with man n wife matter, best approach is to pray for them not to castigate anyone."

@officialemprexx shared:

"You never see anything yet….when 2baba left Annie I was so pained cause have been in such situation…but men was cursing and pointing hands at her….a woman that was there from his beginning not like she snatc.hed him from someone first ooo them they sna.tch am back."

@FullSpoonShuga stressed:

"I was narrating one of my relationship ordeals to one of my female friend and the question she asked me was, did you heal from the last relationship before entering this one? 2baba should have taken a break after Annie, maybe he would have figured out a couple of loopholes in hi."

@RealpreneurNG noted:

"What would make you think she was high value in first instance? Is it because she was elected? High Value is not so much about position or wealth but personal values and lifestyle. Those other things add to it and make it more potent. Value rating with Women is even more stricter."

@honeyiswealth said:

"I just read the first frame caption again just now, nothing beats how horrible and funny it sounded ATM."

Read the post below:

