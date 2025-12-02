Nigerian music star Davido trended online after a heated moment he had with an Instagram user

The unidentified troll made negative comments about the musician's wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke

The 5IVE hitmaker, upon coming across the remarks, immediately fiercely defended the mother of his twins

Nigerian music star Davido issued a stern response to an online troll who took a swipe at his wife, Chioma, on Instagram.

The confrontation began after a user left an unkind comment about Chioma, prompting Davido to step in and defend her.

In a screenshot circulating on social media, Davido directly replied to the troll, writing:

"Cho Cho Cho Cho Cho Cho... Do you even know what my wife is coming back from? Y’all just talk rubbish... you’re not and can never be as strong as her! Mind your business!"

His comment quickly gained attention, with fans having different takes on him for standing up for his wife.

See his comment below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido delighted his fans recently after sharing beautiful photos of his extended family at his elder brother’s wedding ceremony.

The singer posted heartwarming pictures on social media, showing him posing happily with his wife Chioma and their daughter Hailey as they celebrated the special occasion.

The pictures also showed the singer’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, with several of his grandchildren.

In the photos, Davido looked relaxed and joyful. Chioma also drew admiration from fans for her elegant look, while Hailey warmed hearts with her bright smile.

The images quickly sparked reactions online, with many netizens praising the singer for showcasing his family.

However, some social media users were quick to point out the absence of his first daughter, Imade.

A timeline of Davido and Chioma's love

Their love story began before Davido became famous, during his college years at Babcock University.

Recall that David and Chioma attended the same university, where he studied music, and Chioma studied economics.

He was enamoured with her the instant he laid eyes on her, but Chioma was not as impressed at first.

In late 2017, Snapchat videos of Davido with an anonymous young lady leaked online, sparking rumours of a romance between the two.

However, in January 2018, Davido revealed to the world that he was in a relationship after accompanying the young lady (Chioma) to a private family function in Ede, Osun state.

The lovebirds were thought to have started dating about 2015, but they kept their romance private.

However, in 2018, Davido made his girlfriend the female lead in the video for his popular song 'Assurance', which he composed for her. In September 2019, Davido stunned fans by posting photos from his introduction event on his Instagram page.

Davido's comment trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

pellannaji said:

"Why not defend his first daughter imade."

foreverjoco said:

"Anytime man hail im wife call am strong woman she don see shege be that😂."

zuket_punguzwa_ said:

"Once they call you strong, you must know you tolerate everything."

anajajuwairiyah said:

"Wish u can defend ur first child Imade like this David 😮😮."

miriamesther49 said:

"Thank you David for protecting your precious queen."

happy.murungi.256 said:

"But he can’t tell his fans to stop trolling Imade???"

iam_queen_maya said:

"As it should be🙌🙌🙌God bless you David 😍."

sheunphunmy3 said:

"I love way Davido Value and protect his woman peace 😂."

kumusha1953 said:

"Haters being paid to say hurtful words to this beautiful girl. What crime did she commit? Marrying Davido? Then Go fight Davido & leave Chioma alone. Not her fault that she’s just a natural beauty? Jealous. No weapon formed against her shall prosper in Jesus name. Go Chioma remain strong & glowing as ever girl. And yes, kudos David. Chioma’s safety & security is key."

folakemifish247 said:

"Kudos to you King David. Chioma is lucky to have her man that prioritize her protection."

khaleceee said:

"👏👏👏😍😍As he should. A real king protecting his Queen 👑😍."

