A video of Nigerian superstar Davido interacting with a female fan in the Ivory Coast has gone viral on social media

The clip was recorded during his 5Alive concert at the Parc des Expositions, where the singer gave an energetic performance

In the video, Davido is seen with the lady backstage as he playfully calls her “baby,” a moment that quickly captured attention online

Davido, the DMW boss, delivered a spectacular stage performance in the Ivory Coast on Saturday, November 29th, 2025.

However, a backstage video of Davido and a female fan after the Ivory Coast show made the rounds online.

In the video, Davido was seen singing a portion of his hit song "With You" to the woman who kept blushing so hard.

The artist wrapped his hands around the lady's shoulder, and the two hugged, with the "Unavailable" singer stating, "I love you, baby."

Unverified reports claim that the young lady is the sister-in-law of DJ Arafat, a prominent Ivorian DJ.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Ivorian woman trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Chidi James said:

"Food lives here. If I hear say I no smash. Na to credit her small thing make she spread am wide."

Onwa Back Up said:

"My guy don see food."

A4 DRY Cleaners said:

"Omo, thank God sey the hug no long."

Ben Black said:

"001 swear say you never eat this one? The hugging alone is something else and i will tell Chioma."

James Alabi said:

"Celebrity life. It takes God’s Discipline not to mess up."

princess Paul said:

"If Davido hold me like this, I no go wan bath again."

Common-Man said:

"Baba comot eye for that hips ooo."

