Teni Begs Davido for Lambo to Shoot Music Video, he Reacts, Fans Tag Burna Boy, Wizkid: “Sweet Soul”
- Singer Teni made a video where she dressed like Davido and asked to borrow his Lambo for her music video
- Davido reacted to her video, sharing the steps she would need to take to access the car
- Fans taunted Wizkid and Burna Boy over the post and dragged Davido, accusing him of chasing clout
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A conversation between Nigerian singer Teni Apata and David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has surfaced online.
In the video, Teni dressed like Davido and asked to borrow his Lambo, which she said she would use for her music video. She even made a cardboard replica of Davido’s Lambo and showed it in the video while sharing her plan.
Davido reacts to Teni's request
In response, Davido, who reunited with his first daughter a few months ago, said he would arrange the car for her. He told Teni to reach out to one of his team members, Lati, to get the car.
Stanley Ontop announces end of Anita Joseph, Mc Fish's Five years marriage: "She threw his load out"
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Teni expressed her gratitude, saying Davido was the one who took her to meet Chris Brown, and now he was lending her his car for her music video.
She declared her love for him, explaining that she didn’t expect the car as a gift, but as a means to work on her project.
The philanthropist also clarified that Davido's car belonged to his family, Imade, Hailey, the twins, and his wife, Chioma and she couldn’t ask him to give it to her permanently.
Fans react to Davido and Teni's exchange
Fans of Davido were impressed by his generosity, praising his kind-hearted nature and commenting that it’s exactly what Davido loves doing.
They also taunted Burna Boy, suggesting that if the female singer made a similar request from him, he would either tell her to meet his mother or, in a more dramatic scenario, beat her with his Timberland boots for asking such a thing.
Another fan remarked that Wizkid would never relate to such a request from a colleague.
However, not everyone was impressed with Davido's gesture. Some fans accused him of chasing clout and questioned why he posted the conversation online.
They suggested that certain things should remain private and criticized Teni for not reaching out to Davido directly through his DMs.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Teni's request
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:
@chide_ra_h reacted:
"If nah Burna boy em for don beat Teni now now."
@d_real_kemzy shared:
"Davido his such a sweet soul You just need to love him."
@mr_ododo commented:
"What he knows how to do best. Big love."
@iamobaino.official shared:
"Why won't you like Davido?"
@sir_romeo101 wrote:
"Sad people will start trolling them now."
Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Teni attended fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, Femi Atere.
The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping in excitement. Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng