Trinity Guy released a skit featuring a mock bandit encounter, and many Nigerians stated he crossed a line

The comedian used language-switching and humour in the video, but the ending leaves viewers unsettled

Social media users accused him of using a national tragedy for content, while others defend him as just doing comedy

Comedian, Trinity Guy, has come under intense scrutiny after releasing a new skit that many Nigerians said should “never have been made.”

The video, which circulated across TikTok and Instagram, dramatises a tense encounter with bandits

In the video, Trinity Guy, who recently met Davido, was seen driving along a lonely, bushy road when a group of supposed bandits suddenly emerged.

Trinity Guy released a skit featuring a mock bandit encounter. Photos: @trinityguy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Panicked, he immediately reversed his vehicle, but things took an unexpected turn when he started speaking Hausa.

The switch in language amused the bandits, who softened their stance and struck up a friendly conversation. The comedian claimed he was travelling to Sokoto, and in a comedic twist, they handed him a gun and even showed him how to hold it.

Just as he believed he had charmed his way out of danger, his phone rang.

The ringtone? A Yoruba song. The bandits, suspicious and annoyed, questioned his identity again. The atmosphere shifts instantly from friendly to hostile.

Fans blast Trinity guy over skit

@omololaameen:

"I understand that we are naturally joyful people who use humor to cope with challenges, but when it comes to banditry, we must draw a clear line. Under no circumstance should such a serious issue be trivialized. No comic relief, no jokes, nothing about it is funny. I’m not a sad person, but we are living through a deeply sad and dangerous situation. While we hope the INCAPABLE government solve the situation, it is our role to be emotionally intelligent. A pastor died in captivity yesterday, nothing is funnny "

@arthureduachigbu:

"@omololaameen I totally agree. Everything shouldn’t be turned into a thing of jokes and laughter. There’s nothing funny about the current situation of the country."

@official_emzez

"We aren’t joyful about anything. We’re insensitive, immature, and no different from the politicians always prioritizing the unnecessary over what actually matters"

@kassia_kx:

"I’m sorry, there’s nothing funny about this."

@talk2raw:

"Serious matter dey always turn to content and cruise.... people are getting killed. It's not a funny situation biko."

@ onyxhair_bynellyng:

"This is wrong on all levels. Nothing funny about this situation at all. This isn’t an awareness post. This is a skit and it is wrong. A lot of families are thrown into grief and sadness because of this banditry situation. It is not something to be joked about and yes, I have a good sense of humor but nothing about this situation should humor anyone."

Social media users accused Trinity Guy of using a national tragedy for content. Photo: Trinity Guy.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng