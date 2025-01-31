Popular Nigerian prankster, Trinity Guy, has taken his love for Davido to another dimension going by his recent move

The online sensation posted a series of photos of the tattoos he got of Davido’s name on his body

Trinity Guy’s homage to the 30BG boss was met with mixed feelings after the prankster apologised to his mum for the move

Nigerian prankster Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, aka Trinity Guy, has reportedly covered his body with tattoos of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

On January 31, 2025, the social media sensation, who is one part of a set of triplets shared how he showcased his love for the music star on his Instagram page.

Trinity Guy posted several photos of his bare body which was covered with several black inks paying homage to the Grammy-nominated musician. The prankster had Davido’s name written on his forehead and OBO boldly written on his bare chest.

At his back, Trinity Guy had the word ‘Baddest’ drawn on his body as well as other designs relating to Davido. The online sensation who is known for his sometimes extreme pranks, accompanied the pictures with a caption where he apologised to his mother.

According to Trinity Guy, he is a verified Davido boy. In his words:

“Verified Davido Boy 💧 Mummy am sorry 🙏😭 Love you baddest @davido ❤️💐.”

See photos of Trinity Guy’s ‘tattooed’ body below:

Trinity Guy’s claim that he tattooed Davido all over his body was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Some netizens claimed that the ink looked great on the skit maker’s body while others expressed doubts about it being real. Read what some of them had to say:

Kwin_breezyy said:

“Make we no lie those tat really look good on you ❤️.”

Moyinoluwa__ricky wrote:

“You fresh with it sha🔥.”

Iamdchairman said:

“Very Good of you , now you need to tattoo portable also.”

Uncle_olah wrote:

“Clean am back by next week when you’re done.”

Thecuteabiola said:

“I first think say na AI 😂.”

Thecuteabiola_boy said:

“Davido must see this oooo❤️.”

__donray__ said:

“Davido no kuku send ur papa😂😂😂if you like draw Chioma.”

Teeicedbeautyworld wrote:

“Hope say your finger print censor and face IID go fit recognize you after all these things weh you draw for body like primary school black board.”

Ayam_pikoh_official said:

“Thank you jare now I can differentiate between you and your brother 👏.”

Trinity Guy recreates Davido's Aye music video

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Trinity Guy made headlines after he did a remake of Davido’s Aye music video.

The original Aye video was shot 10 years ago by music producer Clarence Peter. To demonstrate his love for Davido, Trinity Guy made sure to do his version of the popular video.

A day after Davido’s 32nd birthday, Trinity Guy shared his remake of the Aye clip and compared it to OBO’s music video from 10 years ago.

