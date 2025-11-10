Comedian Trinity Guy lost his composure as he finally met his favourite singer, Davido

Trinity Guy called his encounter “faith, love, and consistency winning” despite naysayers

Social media users reacted to the hilarious and emotional moment at Davido’s Ibadan concert

Comedian Trinity Guy had the experience of a lifetime on Sunday, November 9th, 2025, when he finally met Davido at the singer’s 5Alive tour concert in Ibadan.

The 25,000-capacity Obafemi Awolowo Stadium was packed to the brim, with notable attendees including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Taye Currency, Asa Asika, Lati DMW, and Bankulli, among others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of the performers at the show, Zlatan Ibile, was attacked.

Davido brought Trinity Guy on stage at his Ibadan concert. Photos: Trinity Guy, Davido.

Source: Instagram

However, Trinity Guy, a die-hard fan of Davido, was called on stage during the superstar’s energetic performance.

The comedian’s excitement quickly became contagious, as he rolled on the floor, clung to Davido’s leg, and even removed part of his outfit out of sheer joy.

Fans captured the chaotic yet heartwarming moment on video, and the clips have been widely shared on social media.

Sharing the experience on his official Instagram page on November 10, Trinity Guy reflected on the years of mockery he endured for his love of Davido.

He revealed that many had called his devotion “obsession” or even “madness,” but he considered it an act of faith and love.

He wrote:

“Years of shouting one name finally paid off 😭😭 They laughed, mocked, and said I was wasting my time, but today, God proved that faith, love, and consistency always win. @davido you’ll always be my 001 forever. ❤️🔥 They called it obsession, I called it love. They called it madness, I called it faith. Today, I stood beside the man I’ve believed in for years.”

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Trinity Guy, Davido's meeting

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@debbiecherriee:

"Ah finally ur dream as finally come tru…am happy for u thank u @davido now we can rest"

@anu0luwap00:

"Allah he deserve this fame or what will I call it wey Davido give am this guy has been a fan over a decades or more sef and he never stop repping 30BG"

@funmie_lola:

"Awwwwwnnnnn😍😍😍 I’m so happy for you @iamtrinityguy See how God works oooo He came down to your city 😍😍I love every bit of your reaction #30BG"

@irresistiblelizzy:

"Dis i have to comment. Im so happy for you. Consistency, faith , hope and intentional got you here. Congratulation"

@aremooba_:

"Alhamdulilah for everything 🤲🏾 Even those who laughed behind your back now have no choice but to congratulate you. It was worth the wait. God’s timing is always perfect. He made it happen right there in Ibadan, in your own state, in front of both your enemies and your well-wishers."

Davido's concert in Ibadan had 25,000 people in attendance.

Source: Twitter

Burna Boy's security guard taunts Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy's security guard made controversial remarks about Davido while he was busy taking pictures with Odogwu's whip.

In the viral post, the security guard was seen taking a swipe at Davido, even sending him to the gallows while pretending not to know him.

Source: Legit.ng