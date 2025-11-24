DJ Chicken faced a new level of scrutiny as Ogun State prepared formal action over a string of dangerous road incidents

Two separate crashes within weeks, both caught on video, have intensified questions about public safety

The government said it can no longer look away, insisting it must act to protect innocent road users

Controversial TikTok content creator, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, is now facing possible prosecution as the Ogun State Government declares it can no longer overlook what it describes as a pattern of dangerous driving.

The announcement followed a string of road traffic incidents involving the entertainer.

The most alarming being the crash recorded in Sagamu on November 1, 2025, where he collided with two motorcycles, seriously injuring a rider and a female passenger.

Ogun government says it will prosecute DJ Chicken over road crash. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

According to eyewitnesses, the entertainer reportedly attempted to leave the scene after the collision. Passersby, however, prevented him from fleeing until authorities arrived.

The government, in a statement shared on its official X handle, said the November 1 incident marked a turning point, especially because it wasn’t an isolated occurrence.

The statement read:

“While it may be reasonable to allow crash victims get compensation from persons who have driven recklessly and to resolve road traffic collisions as a civil wrong, some road users are special dangers to society and should be held to account under criminal law. Mr Abiodun is one such person.”

The government noted that at least two recent crashes involving DJ Chicken have been captured on video, making the evidence “self-evident.”

Just three weeks after the Sagamu incident, on November 23, 2025, DJ Chicken was involved in another lone-car crash in Lekki, Lagos State.

According to the statement, the accident narrowly missed harming pedestrians—an outcome saved only by quick reflexes and sheer luck.

Read the post here:

Nigerians react to Ogun govt's tweet

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@officialboladez:

"Walahi CHICKEN go too gbe DAPO sepe he fit talk say he is the next OGUN governor @zezsco"

@Sliimzy12:

"There’s video evidence he never fled the scene una no do due diligence before posting ? He was speaking to the victim before he got mobbed"

@oluwadaradvd03

"@OGSG_Official: " It is only to boys that we see you guys have mouth and power, face better and relevant things. What is your contribution to the security of Ogun state itself ? Bcus as it stand nah God and ourselves dey protect ourselves. Make hay while the sun shines,not after."

@Yomiurban:

"You guys are unserious, so if there is no Lekki incident you will never think about prosecuting him"

DJ Chicken was involved in another lone-car crash in Lekki, Lagos State. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng