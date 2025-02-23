Nigerian prankster, Trinity Guy, has taken to social media to show off his new white girlfriend and it has drawn people’s attention

The content creator posted a series of photos of his oyinbo partner and noted that white girls are better than Nigerian girls

Trinity Guy’s statement sparked an online discussion after it went viral with several Nigerians dropping their hot takes

Nigerian prankster Abdullahi Maruff Adisa aka Trinity Guy, recently flaunted his new white girlfriend on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the content creator who is known for his elaborate pranks shared a series of photos of himself inside a swimming pool with a white lady.

Trinity Guy took to the caption of the photos to explain that she was his girlfriend. Not stopping there, he also compared white girls to Nigerian girls, noting that his experience is better off now.

According to Trinity Guy, being with an oyinbo woman has made him confirm that white girls are better than Nigerian girls. The skitmaker then elaborated by saying that he’s now with a woman who opts for her natural hair instead of buying wigs and dealing with being billed monthly by Nigerian babes.

In his words:

“Now I’ve confirmed that a white girl is better than Nigerian girl, am done from buying Wigs every month and unnecessary billing 💵 , I’ve gone for natural hair

You and I forever baby @serpnasty ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See Trinity Guy’s post below:

Reactions as Trinity Guy flaunts oyinbo girlfriend

Trinity Guy’s photos with his new white girlfriend as well as his comparison with dating Nigerian women triggered an online debate with netizens taking sides:

Hbk_joezzy_ said:

“Nigerian girls na diamond 💍 Dey play 😂.”

Themy_thayor said:

“Child Support go humble u.”

Wale_astro said:

“Sometimes having wealth will ultimately expose your illiteracy.”

Viviennee_____ said:

“It’s giving “I never knew I could have this”.”

Commanderr_tom wrote;

“You don’t have to bash people to praise other people.”

Samastron wrote:

“People still get this kind mentality in 2025?”

Iam_abisola__ said:

“Na here we go still Dey, remain small.”

Coco_of_lagos wrote:

“We know the woman in the relationship when we see one 😂.”

Mamame_nani said:

“Just make sure say u no come back 9ja o.”

Woli_divine_ekiti_comedy said:

“Enjoy your life nothing dey shake you bro 👏👏👏❤❤❤.”

Iam_abiola088 said:

“I dey pity you 😂.”

Trinity Guy tattoos Davido on his body

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Trinity Guy covered his body with tattoos of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido.

On January 31, 2025, the social media sensation, who is one part of a set of triplets shared how he showcased his love for the music star on his Instagram page.

Trinity Guy posted several photos of his bare body which was covered with several black inks paying homage to the Grammy-nominated musician. The prankster had Davido’s name written on his forehead and OBO boldly written on his bare chest.

