Authorities in South Africa have opened a mandatory investigation after the young Nigerian collapsed

New details from his associate emerged about a frightening BP crisis he suffered days before his death

The associate explained why they couldn’t move him and addressed rumours of a staged prank

South African authorities have opened a full investigation into the sudden death of Nigerian content creator, Nwobu Odira.

The comedian’s passing on Sunday, November 23, has raised serious questions and confusion in Nigeria.

According to officials, Odira’s case meets the criteria for an automatic inquiry, as required under South African law for young people who die suddenly outside a hospital or without an established critical medical history.

Odera Nwobu died mysteriously on Sunday, November 23. Photos: Odera Nwobu.

Associate gives update on Odera's cause of death

In a viral clarification video, Odira’s companion, known as Daddy Billy, offered insight into the events that led to the young creator’s final collapse.

He explained that Odera had experienced a critical health episode three days earlier.

He stated:

“His heart was beating so fast, you could even see it."

He recalled how they rushed him to a pharmacy. There, his blood pressure reportedly read 171, prompting a warning from the pharmacist that he was on the edge of a possible stroke.

Medication helped stabilise him at the time, but the relief was short-lived.

Billy revealed that Odera may have skipped his BP medication on Sunday, the same day he went out with friends.

He recounted

“He started complaining of weakness… he couldn’t walk for long."

Later that night, they received a panic call: Odera could no longer move.

The delay in getting him immediate help has sparked conversations online, but Billy clarified that South African law prohibits civilians from transporting an unresponsive person without medical clearance.

He stated:

“You can’t just carry someone who looks lifeless into your car here."

They had no choice but to wait for paramedics. When the ambulance arrived, Odera was pronounced dead on the spot.

Recall that a few months ago, Odira was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Lagos-Ibadan road, with video footage of him and the wreckage of his car circulating online.

Fans react to Odera Nwobu's death

@ kamtokene said:

"It can't be true. After surviving a fatal accident this year... God."

@danieleleodimuo stated:

"What was the cause of death chief? This is so sad."

@ugo_nwokolo commented:

"Oh my God. Instagram just suggested his page to me few mins ago. May his soul RIP. Nothing dey this life."

@treasure_chi shared:

"What will his poor mother do please. This story is bad."

Odera's associate, Daddy Billy says he suffered a frightening BP crisis before his death. Photos: Odera Nwobu.

