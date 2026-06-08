Denmark has confirmed Christian Eriksen is conscious and recovering after collapsing during a friendly against Ukraine

The 34-year-old midfielder briefly lost consciousness before walking off the pitch and being taken to hospital for further tests

Team doctor Morten Boesen said Eriksen's implanted cardiac device responded as expected and that the midfielder sent his regards to teammates

Denmark have provided a reassuring update on Christian Eriksen after the experienced midfielder collapsed during an international friendly against Ukraine on Sunday, June 7.

The incident occurred late in the second half of the match at Nature Energy Park in Odense and immediately sparked concern among players, officials and supporters.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's friendly against Ukraine but is now conscious, says the Danish Football Association. Photo by Socrates Images

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, Eriksen, who famously suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship in 2021, fell to the ground near the substitutes' bench after appearing to clutch his chest.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch within seconds as players from both teams formed a protective circle around him.

The scenes were reminiscent of the frightening events that unfolded during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland, when Eriksen required emergency treatment on the field.

Match abandoned after medical emergency

With concern growing around the stadium, the match was halted while medical staff assessed the Danish playmaker.

The game was stopped on 65 minutes when Eriksen collapsed and abandoned shortly after, with the 34-year-old able to walk from the field. Photo by Bo Amstrup

Source: Getty Images

After receiving treatment, Eriksen regained consciousness and was able to leave the pitch on his own before being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The Danish Football Association later issued a statement, as reported by The Standard, confirming that the midfielder was awake and in stable condition.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and, according to the circumstances, doing well. The match is called off," the statement read.

Officials subsequently abandoned the friendly with approximately 25 minutes left to play as attention shifted entirely to the player's wellbeing.

The update brought relief to football fans around the world, many of whom remembered the terrifying scenes from four years ago when Eriksen's life was saved through rapid medical intervention.

Team doctor reveals positive initial signs

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen offered further details on Eriksen's condition and provided an encouraging assessment following the incident.

According to Boesen, Eriksen was only briefly unconscious and responded quickly after receiving medical attention.

He also revealed that the player's Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which was fitted following his cardiac arrest in 2021, appeared to function as intended.

"Christian is doing well and walked off the field himself," Boesen said.

He added that the midfielder would undergo additional examinations at hospital to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

Boesen also shared a personal message from Eriksen, saying the player had asked him to reassure teammates that he was okay and to pass on his greetings.

Eriksen's remarkable journey continues

Eriksen's latest health scare comes after one of the most remarkable comeback stories in modern football.

Following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, many feared his playing career was over. However, after receiving an ICD and completing his recovery, he returned to professional football with Brentford in early 2022.

The midfielder later joined Manchester United, where he spent three seasons before moving to German side Wolfsburg last summer.

During the 2025/26 campaign, Eriksen made 34 appearances for the Bundesliga club and remained a key figure for his national team.

Sunday's match against Ukraine marked his 151st appearance for Denmark.

While the cause of the latest incident remains unclear, the positive medical update from Danish officials has eased fears and shifted the focus toward Eriksen's recovery as doctors continue their investigations.

Fans beckon on Eriksen to retire

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that fans have urged Eriksen to consider retirement from professional football following the midfielder’s recent collapse in a friendly game.

Eriksen collapsed during a friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine but was quickly revived before walking to the ambulance himself.

Source: Legit.ng